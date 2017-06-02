Advantis Corp. Places Order For 22,000 Amstercans

(firmenpresse) - NEWPORT BEACH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/06/17 -- ADVANTIS CORPORATION (OTC PINK: ADVT) is procuring another 22,000 Amstercans to fulfill current orders for the premium cannabis packaging solution. An additional 14,400 of standard size cans are also slated to be ordered.

Advantis CEO, Christopher Swartz, says that this supply order is an 8,000 unit increase over the last invoice amount. The order is comprised of larger size Amstercans that Advantis is debuting. "We've secured over a dozen new accounts that will be consistently ordering Amstercan packaged products," Swartz said. "We are introducing a larger height can to fulfill the greater needs... the fluffier nature of some of the more premium cannabis." The new cans will be about double the height of the current cans, providing ample space for larger buds that may not fit in the standard size cans. "Based on current order trends and new clients coming on board every week, I expect we will be placing another order within the next 30-60 days," Swartz continued, "and another standard size order very soon. We will soon have the option to package full ounces in Amstercans, which will fill the growing demand from larger scale cultivators. They look like soup cans."

Swartz was excited to share his candid thoughts about the future of the Amstercan brand. "The word is spreading," Swartz explained. "Starting with Speedweed... I think because of their statewide reach, Amstercan got a wider audience of direct exposure -- the market responded to the superior nature of Amstercan products, and I think we may have received several new clients from that exposure alone. Amstercan branded products quickly became a top seller for Speedweed, and we are hearing the same thing from almost all of our new dispensary clients. This is a quickly growing trend in the industry." Swartz concluded with some comments on effective product branding. "Professionally packaged products build trust in the marketplace -- a brand name that is synonymous with quality, consistency, and freshness. Just as when we shop for our favorite cereal or potato chip brand at the supermarket, we may not realize it, but the packaging, design, and placement is very important for instilling trust and confidence in that brand. We see it in our industry with vape pens, edibles, oils... the trusted brand names quickly gain market share. We are the first to actually professionally package cannabis on a commercial scale, and are well positioned for this line of our business to grow exponentially this year." Swartz says they are actively engaging with prospective new clients every day, and anticipates that Advantis will soon need to use the larger, faster packaging machine to fulfill the growing slate of orders. "Speaking of branding," Swartz concluded, "we will soon be announcing a new co-branded Amstercan strain of premium cannabis."

