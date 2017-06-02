Teddy Shake Announces That Discount On Pink Flamingo Float Will End Soon

Due to an increase in material costs, Teddy Shake announced this week that the current discount on their pink flamingo float will be ending soon.

(firmenpresse) - Since the launch of their [pink flamingo float](https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/dp/B01IG4QSKC) just six months ago, the Teddy Shake float has become a customer favorite on Amazon.com, the exclusive selling partner for the flamingo float. Sales for the first two quarters have far exceeded projections, and production has been increased several times in order to meet demand for the float. Teddy Shake has made every effort to ensure the flamingo float is affordable for customers, but due to an increase in material costs, the cost of the best-selling flamingo float must increase.



"As a company, we are dedicated to using only the highest quality materials for our flamingo floats," explained Teddy Shake spokesperson Bailey Anderson. "Unfortunately, the costs for the vinyl used in our float has increased. We have looked for other sources for the vinyl, but none of them meet with our demand for durability. We must pay the increased price for the higher quality vinyl, and unfortunately this means an increase in price for our customers. We want customers to rest assured, if our price for materials decrease, the price of our flamingo float will follow."



The [Teddy Shake flamingo float](https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/dp/B01IG4QSKC) was launched for sale on Amazon just over six months ago. Since the launch, the float has received rave reviews from satisfied customers. Over 90 reviews have been written for the Teddy Shake flamingo float, with one hundred percent of customers writing they like their pink flamingo float. Nicole wrote a five-star review that said "This is an adorable float. It is brightly colored and absolutely huge. It takes a LONG time to blow up, so I highly recommend some sort of air pump. It has been a hit both in and out of the water. It has held up remarkably well in the time that we've had it. I highly recommend this if you are looking for a giant, fun float that kids and adults alike can enjoy!"





The Teddy Shake pink flamingo float is made of durable, high-quality vinyl The float measures 80 inches long, and handles are included to assist riders getting on or off the float.



The Teddy Shake flamingo float is sold exclusively at Amazon.com and temporarily priced at $34.99. Free shipping is always available on all orders over $49.



About Teddy Shake: "As relaxing as a Bahama breeze; Teddy Shake makes the world's most relaxing, fun, and quirky pool floats for you and your family. With constant R&D and innovative thinkers working to make the most incredible pool floats and toys possible, we want nothing more than for you to have the time of your life."





More information:

http://https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/dp/B01IG4QSKC



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Teddy Shake Flamingo Floats

https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/dp/B01IG4QSKC

PressRelease by

Teddy Shake Flamingo Floats

Requests:

Teddy Shake Flamingo Floats

https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/dp/B01IG4QSKC



123 S.E. 3rd Ave #427

Miami, FL

United States

Date: 02/06/2017 - 16:00

Language: English

News-ID 522155

Character count: 2862

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Teddy Shake Flamingo Floats

Ansprechpartner: Bailey Anderson

Stadt: Miami, FL



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 06/02/2017



Number of hits: 15



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease