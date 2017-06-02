The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas Unveils Heartwarming Valentine's Experience

(firmenpresse) - DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 02/06/17 -- has announced a trio of romantic overnight offerings for Valentine's month, highlighted by an unforgettable Prince Charming Experience featuring a glass slipper and personalized assistance to guests nervous about "popping the question" or professing their love.

The following Ritz-Carlton, Dallas are presented in honor of Cupid's month 2017.

Valid throughout February (and the remainder of 2017)

Starting from $529 USD per night

Includes:

Deluxe

Rose petal turndown with keepsake glass slipper and a personalized love note or marriage proposal

Celebratory Champagne and chocolate-covered strawberries

American breakfast for two in-room or at Fearing's Restaurant

Overnight valet parking

Late check-out of 2 p.m. (based upon availability)

For those seeking a simple but equally luxurious stay, The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas also offers the following two February options:

Valid February 1 through 28, 2017

Starting from $499 USD per night

Includes:

Deluxe accommodations

American breakfast for two in-room or at Fearing's Restaurant

A welcome split of Champagne

Rose petal turndown

A complimentary ESPA gift set with any purchased spa treatment

Valid throughout February 2017

Starting from $439 USD per night

Includes:

Deluxe accommodations

American Breakfast for two in-room or at Fearing's Restaurant

Overnight valet parking

To request a February package at The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, visit , call toll-free 1 (800) 960-7082 or contact a travel professional. Packages are based on double occupancy and subject to availability, and they exclude taxes and gratuities.

Featuring 218 stunningly transformed luxury guest rooms and suites, The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas is conveniently located in Uptown Dallas, close to shopping, dining, arts venues, sightseeing, concerts and professional sporting events. The hotel and its signature restaurant, Fearing's, have both received #1 rankings in North America by the Zagat U.S. Hotels, Resorts and Spas Survey. Ranked the #1 business hotel in north Texas by Travel + Leisure magazine and featuring award-winning spa and dining experiences, The Ritz-Carlton is located at 2121 McKinney Avenue, Dallas, TX 75201, and may be reached directly at 214-922-0200. For further information, please visit .

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C., of Chevy Chase, MD., currently operates more than 90 hotels in over 30 countries and territories. More than 40 hotel and residential projects are under development around the globe. For more information or reservations, visit the company web site at , for the latest company updates, visit and to join the live conversation, use #RCMemories. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR).

More information:

Company information / Profile:

