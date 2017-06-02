DHL Express Canada Reaches Tentative Negotiation Deal With UNIFOR

(firmenpresse) - BRAMPTON, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/06/17 -- DHL Express, the world's leading logistics company, and UNIFOR, the union representing 967 hourly employees and owner/operators in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario and Nova Scotia have reached a tentative labor agreement after intense negotiations starting in October 2016.

"Following productive discussions with UNIFOR representatives, we are pleased to have reached a tentative deal which they have agreed to recommend to our dedicated workforce," said Andrew Williams, CEO, DHL Express Canada. "I am delighted for our customers and our people that we have been able to find a constructive solution. Our employees and Owner Operators are the key to ensuring our long-term business success and to continue to deliver the service excellence to our customers that they have come to expect."

DHL - The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL family of divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 340,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, energy, automotive and retail, a proven commitment to corporate responsibility and an unrivalled presence in developing markets, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world".

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 59 billion euros in 2015.

