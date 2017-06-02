Courtyard by Marriott Pune Chakan Gives Back to Local Community & Villages

Hotel in Pune brings water and power to local villages & spreads awareness about Organ Donation

(firmenpresse) - PUNE, INDIA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/06/17 -- Giving back begins with the support and unity of the local community, and Courtyard by Marriott Pune Chakan is giving back in a big way. The boutique has recently initiated multiple efforts to help the community, while finding ways to care for the environment, including bringing water and power to the local villagers.

"The key focus was to help provide the basic necessities to the community whilst ensuring that we Take Care of the environment," said Nasir Shaikh, General Manager, Courtyard by Marriott Pune Chakan. "In India, there are thousands of villages which are deprived of basic necessities such as water and electricity. We identified villages based on these criteria and acted according to the deficit that existed."

These efforts included installation of solar-powered water pump in the parched village of Dangarwadi, located atop the remote hills of Maharashtra. This initiative helps source water faster and more efficiently, saving villagers a 40km trek up and down the hills.

Chakan's also brought electricity for the first time to Dnyanupur village in Maharashtra. Dnyanupur is a hilly village in Mulshi Tehsil with a population of 60 - 80 people. The hotel installed independent solar panels with the help of Atom Solar Private Limited in each individual home. This initiative enabled the residents to enjoy the basic rights to use electricity for the very first time ever.

In partnership with National Organ & Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO), the hotel also hosted an Organ Donation Awareness and Drive event on January 18, 2017. Nearly 200 people attended, resulting in 63 organ donation pledges (31.5%) and the count is still growing. An awareness session conducted by Dr. Prof. Vimal Bhandari, Director, National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO) briefed guests about the various aspects of Organ Donation and how the government is supporting in this humanitarian act.

This award-winning hotel makes every guest feel right at home with relaxing in-room perks, including featherbed mattresses, marble bathrooms, flat-screen TVs and 24-hour room service. High-speed internet access is available as well, keeping guests connected during their visit to Pune. Travelers can book one of the hotel's upgraded suites for scenic views of Chakan. MoMo Cafe, the hotel restaurant, serves delicious 24-hour International fare in a welcoming atmosphere. Guests can also grab a snack from MoMo 2 Go. The friendly staff offers service from heart and can help you host your next event in Chakan. The hotel offers flexible indoor/outdoor venues with state-of-the-art technology. Those who want to enjoy downtime during their weekend getaway in Maharashtra can experience the Agri tourism package which brings you closer to nature and one's roots or go for a workout in the hotel's fully-equipped gym or a swim in the pool -- if not, one can unwind with a game of table tennis, foosball and board games.

