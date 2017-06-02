New international advisory board brings together "coalition of the talents" to build global narrative

(firmenpresse) - LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 02/06/17 -- , the global communications agency, is launching the LEWIS Advisory Board (LAB) to help build a comprehensive global economic, political and social narrative for the years ahead.

The LAB will be chaired by US Presidential adviser and global economist whose book Signals inspired the idea. The group's objectives are to help leaders spot trends to achieve greater creativity and situational fluency.

The LAB was piloted in California in January 2017 and hosts by invitation-only roundtables around the world every quarter. It will issue white papers summarizing the main conclusions from each discussion. All comments and contributions are taken on a "Chatham House Rules" basis. Over 40 leaders have contributed so far from a variety of backgrounds including scientists, politicians, economists, artists, academics and military leaders.

, CEO and co-founder of the LAB said: "The world is in the grip of a volatility brought about by Brexit, US political change and global economic concerns. This is breeding short-term thinking and inefficiencies. Never has there been a better time for people to get together across all vertical sectors to compare, discuss and build a global narrative."

Dr. Malmgren said: "This is a coalition of the talents and I feel honored and excited to be chosen as the Chair of the LAB. The speed and complexity of change demands a new approach that spurs the creative and constructive thinking that is required to solve the many pressing problems society faces today."

For more information on LAB and the white papers visit

is a global communications agency built to solve the four challenges brands face: awareness, demand, adoption and advocacy.

LEWIS provides full PR, marketing and digital services to drive tangible results for clients around the world. Its agile approach allows brands to adapt to market opportunities and win the war for relevance. Consistently named as one of the industry's fastest-growing agencies, LEWIS has 600 staff across 28 offices throughout Asia, Europe and North America.

by Chris Lewis was published on October 13th 2016 by Kogan Page, priced £14.99 in paperback.

by Dr. Malmgren was published on August 11th 2016 by Orion Publishing, priced £19.99 in audiobook.

