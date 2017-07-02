Top Omaha SEO Company Opens In Nebraska With A 25 Year Marketing Pro

Online Marketing DFY SEO is celebrating the launch of their new SEO service in the Omaha area by providing free SEO audits for local companies. Further information can be found at http://onlinemarketingdiy.com/.

(firmenpresse) - In a slightly different approach to launching its new [Omaha SEO](http://onlinemarketingdiy.com/omaha-seo/) service, Online Marketing DFY SEO, an SEO Company in Omaha has decided it will providing free SEO audits for local companies, and this is expected to start providing free website audits starting Monday February 5th.



Locally, most new competitors tend to just start providing services, Online Marketing DFY SEO has decided to provide more value to perspective local Omaha SEO clients with the start of its new Omaha SEO services.



Phil Belleville, the directing search engine optimization expert at Online Marketing DFY SEO, says: "We wanted to provide local businesses with something special during the launch of our new Omaha SEO office. For this reason we have decided to provide businesses in Omaha Nebraska and the surrounding area with a free high value website audit that allows them to see why their website may not be performing as well as they may have expected.



It should be really worthwhile and we're hoping it will do a lot of good for local businesses looking to compete more aggressively against their online competition. It should be a comfort for most local businesses to be able to see the search ranking metrics that their website generates, unless of course you find that your business website needs a lot of professional search engine optimization work, But don't worry, in that case we would be glad to assist you to dominate over your competition!"



[Online Marketing DFY SEO](https://plus.google.com/+Onlinemarketingdiys) has always made a point of standing out when compared to other SEO Companies in the Omaha area. This launch celebration is just one of the many ways it will be doing so.



This is a great chance for Omaha businessmen that have a goal of being top performing local business and as a result to gain local market share and compete for local online traffic in a more aggressive manner.



Online Marketing DFY SEO has been serving the online community in the United States since 1993. To date it has served 1000's customers and has become recognized as Online Marketing powerhouse. The online marketing expert that is running the services at this office can be found on Linkedin at https://www.linkedin.com/in/philbelleville, and has over 1000 professional endorsements for a wide array of online marketing services.





Phil Belleville also said: "While Online Marketing DFY SEO may not be the only business with this kind of offering, local residents are choosing Online Marketing DFY SEO because The office is run by a 25 year online marketing pro and provides online marketing services that are sure to provide a strong return on investment to businesses in the Omaha area.."



When asked about the new Omaha SEO service, Phil Belleville said: "We think it's going to be a hit because this type of high caliber digital marketing services are a game changer for Omaha businesses that avail themselves of these services.".



Further information about Online Marketing DFY SEO and the new Omaha SEO service can be discovered at http://onlinemarketingdiy.com/.





