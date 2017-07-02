Nuri Telecom Company Limited Purchases Additional Common Shares of Apivio Systems Inc.

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/06/17 -- Nuri Telecom Company Limited ("Nuri") announces that today its wholly-owned subsidiary, 1101324 B.C. Ltd. (the "Offeror"), through its agent PI Financial Corp., has acquired ownership of an additional 52,500 common shares (the "Common Shares") of Apivio Systems Inc. ("Apivio") through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange. The highest price and the average price paid for the Common Shares purchased today was $0.40 per Common Share. The aggregate number of Common Shares acquired by the Offeror since the commencement of the Offer (as defined below) is 584,500 Common Shares. The average price paid for the Common Shares purchased by Offeror since the commencement of the Offer is $0.40 per Common Share. The Offeror now owns 584,500 Common Shares.

The Offeror acquired the Common Shares in furtherance of its offer for ownership and control of Apivio (the "Offer"). The Offeror continues to reserve the right in its Offer to acquire additional Common Shares, up to 5% of the outstanding Common Shares, based on the number of Common Shares outstanding at the time of the commencement of the Offer.

If you have any questions regarding the Offer or require assistance with tendering your Common Shares, please call the Information Agent and Depositary for the Offer, Laurel Hill Advisory Group, toll free in North America at 1-877-452-7184 (+1-416-304-0211 outside North America).

About Nuri

Nuri is a provider of next generation communication technology for the Internet of Things ("IoT") and the Smart Grid industry. Nuri is a global leader in providing end-to-end advanced metering infrastructure solutions that save consumers money and help utilities to run a network infrastructure that's proven, reliable, future-proof and fully standardized. Nuri's core product offering is a communication solution for smart meters, AiMiR, which provides automatic meter readings of electricity, water, gas and other measurements and delivers gathered data through a variety of networks in real time. AiMiR helps consumers and utility companies manage their resource consumption by providing real time information, accommodating their resource distribution to optimum levels for both short term and long term infrastructure needs.

To date, Nuri has deployed its communication systems to over two million households and businesses in 19 countries worldwide, and that number continues to grow each day through large-scale deployments in commercial, industrial, and residential markets. With a growing list of global customers, Nuri is expanding its customer base throughout Asia, Europe and Africa. Recently, Nuri has won US$79 million Soria projects in Norway and US$12 million ECG projects in Ghana.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities of the Offeror, Nuri or Apivio.

http://www.nuritelecom.com



Nuri Telecom Company Limited

