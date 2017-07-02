The World Egg Bank Announces Donor Eggs Available For Immediate Shipment

(firmenpresse) - The World Egg Bank (TWEB) announced today the availability of thousands of donor eggs for immediate shipment. This news comes just eight months after the opening of their new state of the art donor retrieval center located in Phoenix, Arizona, where the egg bank has streamlined the egg donor to recipient model within a single facility. The inventory announcement signals the new model is working efficiently and is attractive to egg donors seeking higher quality care and the appreciation they deserve. For recipients of donor eggs and In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) clinics, this marks a change in the supply chain model whereby quality control and integrity are built into the system. The World Egg Banks singular focus is on egg banking, therefore quality control and outcomes are the best in the industry.



"We knew the process and model was right for the patient, however, when you embark on something new there are always things you can't plan for. We are delighted the transition into the new facility and egg retrieval center has been smooth and our database of donors has increased to over 450 donors." said Diana Thomas, CEO of The World Egg Bank. "We will continue to leverage this new model and expand our market reach globally while always maintaining the strictest in quality control."



Intended parents can search the full [egg donors](http://www.theworldeggbank.com/donors/) database and list for free by simply registering at [TheWorldEggBank.com](http://www.theworldeggbank.com/). Egg donors are pre-screened and qualified through an application process. TWEB provides a dedicated client representative to assist individuals with their search for donor compatibility. If a match is made between the donor and prospective parents, a donor coordinator will contact the donor to see if she is available to cycle. Financial reimbursement for the donors time and effort is paid to the egg donor on the day of retrieval. Reimbursement amounts vary between $3,000-$6,000 as suggested by the Guidelines for Gamete Donation established by the American Society of Reproductive Medicine.





