The Cold Brew Coffee Maker by Coffee Panda is Revolutionizing Coffee

Ringing in 2017, Coffee Panda delivers its latest coffee maker sure to perk the taste buds of every coffee lover.

(firmenpresse) - Ringing in 2017, Coffee Panda delivers its latest coffee maker sure to perk the taste buds of every coffee lover. Now is the time to try a new coffee maker that brings out a healthy and delicious cold coffee. For those who simply cannot live without their morning cup of joe, The Cold Brew Coffee Maker is poised to change coffee lifestyles around the world.



Creating Coffee Panda has been a revolutionary event for founding couple Justin and Amanda Landsman. Through years of conceptualizing the business, they developed a smart, new product  The Cold Brew Coffee Maker. As a lifestyle brand, Coffee Panda puts an emphasis on bringing only the best design and quality to market. They work with the best designers in the world and use only the most durable, environmentally friendly materials to manufacture their products.



The inspirations for The Cold Brew Coffee Maker by Coffee Panda were enthusiasm and innovation. By traveling across the globe and experiencing a variety of coffee cultures, Justin and Amanda spent time observing the latest brewing techniques and learning from coffee experts with the goal of bringing life-changing products to market.



The Cold Brew Coffee Maker is the newest option for coffee makers aimed at bringing out the best combination of taste and nutrition in your coffee. Its sleek, durable design produces a smooth, cold brew concentrate that is richer, smoother and less acidic than hot brewing methods. The borosilicate glass carafe has a capacity of 1300ml (400z), thirty percent larger than the most popular brewer size of 1000ml. It even fits comfortably in the side compartment of most refrigerator doors.



Drinking hot coffee is no longer the trend. Cold brew coffee is becoming wildly popular and Coffee Panda has revolutionized the cold brewing method bringing the best tasting coffee ever to the comfort of the home kitchen.



Get The Cold Brew Coffee Maker now to discover the benefits of drinking cold brew coffee. This is a game-changer for all coffee drinkers trying to save money and enjoy smoother, richer, less acidic coffee.





