Retailer Calls Attention to the Many Uses for a Utility Knife Box Cutter

The box cutter is useful for much more than just opening packages, says a retailer of the product.

(firmenpresse) - Many people view box cutters as a useful tool to have around the house for opening boxes and cutting through tough clam shell plastic packaging, but one retailer says its time that people understand just how many around the house jobs the utility knife can handle.



When the public is informed on what jobs they can accomplish with their box cutter for, they get excited because most have no idea about all the things it can be used for, say a spokesman from MJH Innovations, an online retailer that sells quality products at discount prices, including a [utility knife box cutter](https://www.amazon.com/Cutter-Master-Maxx-6-5-Inch-Heavy-Duty/dp/B00UINRKTI/ref=sr_1_1?s=hi&ie=UTF8&qid=1470867853&sr=1-1&keywords=Box+Cutter+Knives) made from aircraft grade steel. The blade on these knives is super sharp, and can cut through tough materials such as roof shingles, vinyl flooring, and carpet, he says.



And many people who are into doing DIY projects have already discovered the tools usefulness. Many experts recommend the knives for scoring and snapping sheetrock panels, cutting foam insulation boards, removing and repairing old caulk, and cutting and trimming insulation.



One of the coolest things Ive heard people use the box cutters for is as a kitchen knife, says the spokesman. They tell me that one box cutter can replace two expensive chefs knives and that it cuts and slices vegetables easier and more precisely than the professional knives.



He recommends that if youre going to purchase a [box cutter](https://www.amazon.com/Cutter-Master-Maxx-6-5-Inch-Heavy-Duty/dp/B00UINRKTI/ref=sr_1_1?s=hi&ie=UTF8&qid=1470867853&sr=1-1&keywords=Box+Cutter+Knives) you look for one with an ergonomic handle to help reduce slippage, and also snap away blades. Not only will this feature ensure that people always have a sharp blade, but many of the injuries that result from using a utility knife come from people using it with a dull blade. It makes them press harder, making it easier to lose control and cut themselves.



About: MJH Innovations is seller of quality products that make peoples lives easier. It is their company philosophy that good products shouldnt cost a fortune, and they work hard to provide quality products to consumers for reasonable prices. Shoppers can find many of their products listed on Amazon Prime





More information:

http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00LGBJ09E?psc=1



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

MJH Innovations

http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00LGBJ09E?psc=1

PressRelease by

MJH Innovations

Requests:

MJH Innovations

http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00LGBJ09E?psc=1

+1-805-534-9800

P.O. Box 880, Arroyo Grande, CA

Denver, CO

United States

Date: 02/07/2017 - 06:01

Language: English

News-ID 522259

Character count: 2482

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: MJH Innovations

Ansprechpartner: Matthew Hesser

Stadt: Denver, CO

Telefon: +1-805-534-9800



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 06/02/2017



Number of hits: 99



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease