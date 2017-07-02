Bournemouth Based Pro Studio Hire Offering fully equipped studio hire for film & stills shoots

Pro Studio Hire, large ground floor hire studio housed in a former cinema building in Bournemouth, is now offering fully equipped motion picture & stills shooting solutions, excellent facilities, help and advise for Videographers & Photographers.

(firmenpresse) - Pro Studio Hire, a studio near Bournemouth Town Centre, is now offering its facilities for motion picture shooting solutions to advertising agencies and independent filmmakers alike. The studio now offers a range of facilities that are commonly sought by filmmakers and film producers. The strategically located studio has white infinity cove, green screen CYC, a fitted kitchen and many other facilities that can be exploited by filmmakers on a budget.



The studio also offers a meeting room and reception meeting area, These two spaces can be booked on request, our building has fast free WiFi throughout. In the summer months we have a wooden decked roof garden.



Pro Studio Hire, recent clients include RNLI, Hobbycraft, Dimplex, P&O, Lush, Farrow & Ball, along with many film production companies & stills photographers. Interested filmmakers & photographers can now simply visit the website of Pro Studio Hire, which is http://www.prostudiohire.co.uk/ , to check studio availability and our charges for studio & equipment hire.



Along with white space shooting or green screen CYC, the studio is able to advise, design & build room sets according to specifications and storyboards presented by filmmakers and photographers. The modern fitted kitchen on offer in the main studio has fully functioning appliances for food photography shoots. The studio has changing rooms and make up area for model stylists. The in-house set builder and designer, freelance home economists & food stylists, model and casting agencies that are linked with the studio can also offer additional and optional services to filmmakers as required.



Pro Studio Hire is continuously investing in the latest quality flicker free LED lighting, HMI and tungsten equipment and high speed strobe plus large parabolic reflectors for fashion shoots, this wealth of equipment is available along with studio hire, we can also supply both equipment and Gaffa assistance for location shoots. We have recently added sound proofing to our main studio and have sound blankets & sound screens available if audio is to be captured during filming.





Housed in a 1911 building, Pro Studio Hire now offers excellent flexibility and a variety of choices to filmmakers on different budgets. We can offer the most cost-effective shooting solutions and filmmakers can also find a whole host of additional services through us, said the owner & studio manager of Pro Studio Hire. We have been told by more than one client that we offer London studio facilities but without the large city prices!



About the Company



Pro Studio Hire is a studio for hire in Bournemouth, UK. We also offer lighting & equipment rental for location shoots & Gaffa assistance for small or large shoots.



To know more, visit http://www.prostudiohire.co.uk/



Contact:

Company: Pro Studio Hire

Address: The Picture House, Dorset, United Kingdom

Telephone No.: 01202 302 393





More information:

http://www.prostudiohire.co.uk/



PressRelease by

Pro Studio Hire

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 02/07/2017 - 08:00

Language: English

News-ID 522263

Character count: 3296

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Pro Studio Hire



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 89



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease