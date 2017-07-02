London Bespoke Glass Laboratory Science Quality Design From Sketches Launched

A London based bespoke glass manufacturing company has launched a new site advertising its services for clients nationwide. It can crate any glass product from a sketch provided by the customer, offering endless possibilities.

(firmenpresse) - A new site has launched for expert London glass makers, Dixon Glass, which was established in 1922 and continues manufacturing high quality glass products today. Dixon Glass has developed a specialised focus on intricate work, as well as laboratory glassware for all scientific disciplines at globally competitive prices.



The site explains that when someone gets in touch with Dixon Glass, they are not just purchasing the product they need for their business or work, they are benefitting from years of experience and reassurance that the product can be relied upon to do the necessary job.



Dixon Glass prides itself on its high levels of customer service, and its ability to help make a positive impact on the world. It is a high quality open minded bespoke glassblowing service that also has the ability to call upon a global network for large projects.



The team is composed of highly skilled, expert craftsmen that create bespoke borosilicate glassware, delighting in the challenge of creating difficult products. Regardless of what the customer needs making, they can rely on Dixon Glass to get the job done.



Because the products the company makes are designed to order, clients and customers can send in a sketch, and Dixon Glass will create the glass product from the drawing provided. Whether the customer wants to tailor a piece of laboratory glassware to their unique preferences, or create something truly individual, Dixon Glass can make it happen.



In addition to this, the company is committed to achieving the best practice for the environment throughout all of its business activities. Because of this, they only work with manufacturers who embrace this aim, and ensure that the company can remain a carbon neutral business.



