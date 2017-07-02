Rubina Ratnakar Offers Valuable Advice to Homeowners about the Importance of Home Owners Insurance

Rubina Ratnakar is a well-known stylist, event planner, model, photographer and blogger. She has worked as a stylist, photographer and makeup artist with numerous top photographers, architects, designers and event planners on multiple projects. She has also been involved in other creative pursuits such as modeling and staging. As a creative person, Rubina Ratnakar strongly believes in the importance of home owners insurance and strongly advises people to invest in it wisely. Since a persons home serves as the root of his or her creative spirit, it is always important to take special care of the home from the perils of thefts, flооdѕ, hurrісаnеѕ, hail, fіrеѕ, еаrthԛuаkеѕ and оthеr kinds of natural dіѕаѕtеrѕ.



Different companies offering home insurance policies offer various coverage rates for such mishaps. The insurance rates also depend on the geographical location of a particular property. The areas that are prone to experience major natural disasters generally have higher insurance rates. The dwelling costs are based on replacement costs. In other words, the policy is going to provide with reimbursement up to a certain amount for replacing the structure. The homeowner should have enough home insurance so as to provide completely for the rebuilding of the home structure. This value is known as replacement value. The replacement value of the home may differ from the actual market value of the home or the price at which the home was originally bought.



A homeowner should always get in touch with a reliable and experienced insurance company offering home owners insurance and discuss all the aspects of the case in great detail so as to have maximum coverage for the home in case any serious mishap takes place.



