ParcelPal Announces Agreement with B.C’s Hub Restaurant Group

(firmenpresse) - ParcelPal Announces Agreement with B.Cs Hub Restaurant Group



Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada - February 6, 2017 - ParcelPal Technology Inc. (ParcelPal or the Company), (PKG:CSE) (FSE:PT0) (OTC:PTNYF) - is pleased to announce that its delivery software solution, ParcelPal, will be launching and integrating into the rapidly expanding Hub Restaurant Group chain.



Hub Restaurant Group is a regional B.C. restaurant chain that opened their doors in 2009 and has plans to expand Canada-wide. The Hub Restaurant Group has restaurants that cater to the upscale dining demographic with locations in Yaletown, Denman, and New Westminster. Hub Restaurant will begin implementing ParcelPal in its Vancouver based locations immediately.



President Kelly Abbott states ParcelPal partnering with Hub Restaurants is an example of a leading and growing regional restaurant franchisor that understands the online ordering and delivery transformation in the industry. Hub also recognizes the numerous advantages that ParcelPal can bring to their business operations to help staff drive bottom line results.



Providing ParcelPal as an online ordering and delivery option will help our locations, our service staff, and ultimately customers to enjoy Hubs food from the comfort of their homes, conveniently. We are always looking for ways to operate our businesses profitably, while ensuring our guests get the best services, convenience, and loyalty programs available. We are excited to partner with ParcelPal and work with them to introduce various programs that will help us continue to expand our growing, and loyal, customer base and restaurant network across Canada. States Bill Marsh, CEO of Hub Restaurant Group.



About Hub Restaurant



Hub Restaurant Group was founded in 2009 by Bill and Jennifer Marsh. Hub Restaurant is a casual, upscale dining concept with a focus on craft beer, wine on tap and classic cocktails. Their food ranges from BBQ ribs and certified Ocean Wise seafood entrées, gourmet pizzas and house made burgers.





About ParcelPal Technology Inc.



ParcelPal is a technology driven logistics company that connects consumers to the goods they love. Customers can shop at partner businesses and through the ParcelPal technology receive their purchased goods within an hour. The Company offers on-demand delivery of merchandise from leading retailers, restaurants, medical marijuana dispensaries and liquor stores in Vancouver and soon in major cities Canada-wide.



The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) or any other securities regulatory authority has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release that has been prepared by management.



Contact: Jason Moreau, CEO, ParcelPal Technology, Inc. - 604-401-8700



Forward Looking Information



This news release contains forward looking statements relating to the Proposed Transaction, and the future potential of ParcelPal. Forward looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", intends, "anticipates", "expects", plans and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risk that the Proposed Transaction will not be completed due to, among other things, failure to execute definitive documentation, failure to complete satisfactory due diligence, failure to receive the approval of the CSE and the risk that ParcelPal will not be successful due to, among other things, general risks relating to the mobile application industry, failure of ParcelPal to gain market acceptance and potential challenges to the intellectual property utilized in ParcelPal. There can be no assurance that any forward looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.



The Company cannot guarantee that any forward looking statement will materialize and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will only update or revise publicly any of the included forward looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities laws.







