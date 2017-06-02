Flowserve to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Earnings, Issue 2017 Financial Guidance on February 16

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





DALLAS, February 6, 2017 - Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS), a leading provider

of flow control products and services for the global infrastructure markets,

today announced that, after the close of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on

Thursday, February 16, 2017, it plans to file its Form 10-K with the Securities

and Exchange Commission. In addition, the company will also issue its earnings

release and earnings call presentation for the 2016 full year and fourth

quarter, along with its 2017 financial guidance.



The following morning, on Friday, February 17, 2017, the company will hold its

conference call with the financial community at 11 a.m. Eastern time. Mark

Blinn, president and chief executive officer, and other members of management

will present.



The call can be accessed by shareholders and other interested parties at

www.flowserve.com under the "Investor Relations" section.



Flowserve Contacts



Investor Contacts:

Jay Roueche, vice president, Investor Relations & Treasurer, (972) 443-6560

Mike Mullin, director, Investor Relations, (972) 443-6636



Media Contacts:

Lars Rosene, vice president, Global Communications and Public Affairs, (972)

443-6644

Amy Allen, manager, Global Communications and Public Affairs, (972) 443-6501



About Flowserve: Flowserve Corp. is one of the world's leading providers of

fluid motion and control products and services. Operating in more than 50

countries, the company produces engineered and industrial pumps, seals and

valves as well as a range of related flow management services. More information

about Flowserve can be obtained by visiting the company's Web site at

www.flowserve.com.



