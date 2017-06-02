(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
DALLAS, February 6, 2017 - Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS), a leading provider
of flow control products and services for the global infrastructure markets,
today announced that, after the close of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on
Thursday, February 16, 2017, it plans to file its Form 10-K with the Securities
and Exchange Commission. In addition, the company will also issue its earnings
release and earnings call presentation for the 2016 full year and fourth
quarter, along with its 2017 financial guidance.
The following morning, on Friday, February 17, 2017, the company will hold its
conference call with the financial community at 11 a.m. Eastern time. Mark
Blinn, president and chief executive officer, and other members of management
will present.
The call can be accessed by shareholders and other interested parties at
www.flowserve.com under the "Investor Relations" section.
Flowserve Contacts
Investor Contacts:
Jay Roueche, vice president, Investor Relations & Treasurer, (972) 443-6560
Mike Mullin, director, Investor Relations, (972) 443-6636
Media Contacts:
Lars Rosene, vice president, Global Communications and Public Affairs, (972)
443-6644
Amy Allen, manager, Global Communications and Public Affairs, (972) 443-6501
About Flowserve: Flowserve Corp. is one of the world's leading providers of
fluid motion and control products and services. Operating in more than 50
countries, the company produces engineered and industrial pumps, seals and
valves as well as a range of related flow management services. More information
about Flowserve can be obtained by visiting the company's Web site at
www.flowserve.com.
# # #
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Flowserve Corporation via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.flowserve.com
Date: 02/06/2017 - 23:52
Language: English
News-ID 522277
Character count: 2282
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Flowserve Corporation
Stadt: Irving, TX
Number of hits: 41
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|57.078
|Registriert Heute:
|10
|Registriert Gestern:
|34
|Mitglied(er) online:
|4
|Gäste Online:
|192
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.