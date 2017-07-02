Sonic Foundry to Showcase Mediasite Join at ISE 2017

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Join, a Unified Communications solution, streams and manages video calls,
meetings and online classes
AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS--(Marketwired - February 07, 2017) - ISE Booth #11-
D130 -- Sonic Foundry, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFO), the trusted global leader for video
creation and management solutions, will showcase Mediasite Join, a Unified
Communication (UC) solution, at Integrated Systems Europe 2017 this week.
Building on the market-leading Mediasite Video Platform, Mediasite Join extends
the value of UCC by seamlessly integrating with leading conference services and
bridges such as Cisco, Lifesize, Zoom, Polycom, Vidyo and Sony to retain and
share valuable knowledge, engage employees, improve communication and support a
culture of collaboration.
Sonic Foundry's unique approach to collaboration capture leverages all of the
advanced capabilities of Mediasite, including:
* Streaming Unified Communications: Invite Join as a participant to your video
call to automatically record and deliver multipoint H.323 video synchronized
with H.239 content
* Complete Video Lifecycle Management: Centrally store recorded video calls
alongside other enterprise video and apply content retention rules to manage
the video lifecycle
* Intelligent Publishing: Smart routing automatically uploads recordings to
Mediasite and built-in security guarantees videos are only seen by the
intended audience
* Search and Navigation: Mediasite SmartSearch finds any spoken word or slide
text, allowing you to quickly navigate video
* Powerful Analytics: Track viewing activity for any recorded call or user,
identify viewer engagement with intensity maps highlighting most viewed
segments, see system-wide content viewership
"There's increasing demand for video solutions to capture, stream and manage the
collaboration that happens in today's workplace and classrooms. Join is the
solution to meet to rising expectations of employees for effective, seamless
video tools to do business," said Rob Lipps, executive vice president, Sonic
Foundry.
Mediasite Join offers flexible deployment options, including the cloud-based
Mediasite Join service for simplified deployment or on-premises Mediasite Join
software. Both options seamlessly publish recorded video calls to Mediasite
Video Cloud or Mediasite Video Platform.
Sonic Foundry will be showcasing Mediasite Join at ISE on 7-10 February, Booth
#11-D130. For more information,
visit www.sonicfoundry.com/mediasite/capture/mediasite-join/.
About Sonic Foundry®, Inc.
Sonic Foundry is the trusted global leader for video capture, management and
streaming solutions. Trusted by educational institutions, corporations and
government entities, Mediasite Video Platform quickly and cost-effectively
automates the capture, management, delivery and search of live and on-demand
streaming videos and rich media. Mediasite transforms communications, training,
education and events for more than 4,300 customers in over 65 countries. Leading
analyst research firms Aragon, Forrester, Wainhouse and Frost & Sullivan
recognize Sonic Foundry as a leader in enterprise video, webcasting and lecture
capture.
© 2017 Sonic Foundry, Inc. Product and service names mentioned herein are the
trademarks of Sonic Foundry, Inc. or their respective owners.
CONTACT INFORMATION
Media Relations:
Sonic Foundry, Inc.
Tammy Jackson
Director of Communications
608.770.9052
tammy(at)sonicfoundry.com
Nicole Wise
Manager of Communications
920.226.0269
nicolew(at)sonicfoundry.com
Investor Relations:
Darrow Associates, Inc.
Peter Seltzberg
Managing Director
516.419.9915
pseltzberg(at)darrowir.com
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Sonic Foundry via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.sonicfoundry.com
Date: 02/07/2017 - 06:00
Language: English
News-ID 522278
Character count: 4556
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Sonic Foundry
Stadt: MADISON
Number of hits: 40
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|57.078
|Registriert Heute:
|10
|Registriert Gestern:
|34
|Mitglied(er) online:
|4
|Gäste Online:
|201
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.