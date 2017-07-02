Sonic Foundry to Showcase Mediasite Join at ISE 2017

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Join, a Unified Communications solution, streams and manages video calls,

meetings and online classes



AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS--(Marketwired - February 07, 2017) - ISE Booth #11-

D130 -- Sonic Foundry, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFO), the trusted global leader for video

creation and management solutions, will showcase Mediasite Join, a Unified

Communication (UC) solution, at Integrated Systems Europe 2017 this week.



Building on the market-leading Mediasite Video Platform, Mediasite Join extends

the value of UCC by seamlessly integrating with leading conference services and

bridges such as Cisco, Lifesize, Zoom, Polycom, Vidyo and Sony to retain and

share valuable knowledge, engage employees, improve communication and support a

culture of collaboration.



Sonic Foundry's unique approach to collaboration capture leverages all of the

advanced capabilities of Mediasite, including:



* Streaming Unified Communications: Invite Join as a participant to your video

call to automatically record and deliver multipoint H.323 video synchronized

with H.239 content

* Complete Video Lifecycle Management: Centrally store recorded video calls

alongside other enterprise video and apply content retention rules to manage

the video lifecycle

* Intelligent Publishing: Smart routing automatically uploads recordings to

Mediasite and built-in security guarantees videos are only seen by the

intended audience

* Search and Navigation: Mediasite SmartSearch finds any spoken word or slide

text, allowing you to quickly navigate video

* Powerful Analytics: Track viewing activity for any recorded call or user,

identify viewer engagement with intensity maps highlighting most viewed

segments, see system-wide content viewership

"There's increasing demand for video solutions to capture, stream and manage the



collaboration that happens in today's workplace and classrooms. Join is the

solution to meet to rising expectations of employees for effective, seamless

video tools to do business," said Rob Lipps, executive vice president, Sonic

Foundry.



Mediasite Join offers flexible deployment options, including the cloud-based

Mediasite Join service for simplified deployment or on-premises Mediasite Join

software. Both options seamlessly publish recorded video calls to Mediasite

Video Cloud or Mediasite Video Platform.



Sonic Foundry will be showcasing Mediasite Join at ISE on 7-10 February, Booth

#11-D130. For more information,

visit www.sonicfoundry.com/mediasite/capture/mediasite-join/.



About Sonic Foundry®, Inc.



Sonic Foundry is the trusted global leader for video capture, management and

streaming solutions. Trusted by educational institutions, corporations and

government entities, Mediasite Video Platform quickly and cost-effectively

automates the capture, management, delivery and search of live and on-demand

streaming videos and rich media. Mediasite transforms communications, training,

education and events for more than 4,300 customers in over 65 countries. Leading

analyst research firms Aragon, Forrester, Wainhouse and Frost & Sullivan

recognize Sonic Foundry as a leader in enterprise video, webcasting and lecture

capture.



© 2017 Sonic Foundry, Inc. Product and service names mentioned herein are the

trademarks of Sonic Foundry, Inc. or their respective owners.



