BW Offshore: Farm-in to Kudu field in Namibia

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -









BW Kudu Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary of BW Offshore) has entered into a

Farm-Out Agreement for a 56% stake of the Kudu license offshore Namibia.

National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (NAMCOR), the Namibian state-owned oil

company, will hold the remaining 44% of the license. BW Kudu will become

operator of the Kudu license.



BW Kudu will pay for past costs upon transfer of the field interest to the

company. The final investment decision is planned for Q4 2017.



"BW Offshore will now start the work with the Namibian government, NAMCOR,

NamPower (the Namibian power utility), large infrastructure investors and other

stakeholders to get this very exciting project to FID" said Carl K. Arnet, CEO

of BW Offshore.



The Kudu field was discovered by Chevron in 1974 approximately 170 km off the

coast of Namibia. A further seven appraisal wells have been drilled since then

by various oil companies including Shell and Tullow who subsequently withdrew

from the project. The Kudu field is estimated to contain 1C-2C-3C Contingent

Resource range within the main reservoir ("K3") of 755-1330-2308 Bscf

respectively. The Kudu Gas to Power project calls for gas to be produced by a

Floating Production Unit before being exported by pipeline to a new 885 MW gas

to power plant onshore Namibia.



"Kudu represents another opportunity for BW Offshore to take a proactive

development role in a project that will produce for 15-25 years. Falling

development costs after the 2014 drop in oil prices has helped in making the

project economically feasible. The electricity generated by the power station

will reshape electricity supply in south-western Africa, providing a secure

long-term supply to support the development of Namibia and potentially



neighboring countries", added Carl K. Arnet.



NAMCOR's Managing Director Immanuel Mulunga said the project will play a

fundamental role in shaping the energy dynamics of Namibia. "The Kudu Gas-to-

Power Project is a key strategic power generation project for Namibia, which

will significantly reduce reliance on imported power while at the same time

accelerating economic development." He further remarked that the project has the

potential of strengthening Namibia's international standing: "The Kudu Gas to

Power Project will not only enable Namibia to entirely cater for its own power

needs but become a net exporter of power to regional markets".







For further information, please contact:



Carl K. Arnet, CEO, +65 6570 3823



Knut R. Sæthre, CFO, +47 911 17 876







BW Offshore is a leading global provider of floating production services to the

oil and gas industry. BW Offshore has a fleet of 14 owned FPSOs and one FSO

represented in all major oil & gas regions world-wide. BW Offshore has a long

track record on project execution and operations. In more than 30 years of

production, BW Offshore has executed 38 FPSO and FSO projects. The company is

listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.







Date: 02/07/2017 - 07:30

