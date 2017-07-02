Livingston Broxburn Hair Salon Extensions Bridal Hairstyle Services Launched

Narnia Hair Design, a Livingston, Scotland hair salon, launched a variety of updated hairstyling services for local clients. The salon provides bespoke hairstyling services including hair extensions, bridal hairstyling, hair dyeing and other services.

With the continuous development of diverse hair fashion trends, the demand for professional hair styling services has grown considerably over the past decades. More and more people are looking for reliable hair styling services.



A significant change compared to past years is that increasing numbers of men seek professional hair stylists, as mens hair fashion has now diversified to include not only traditional short and medium cuts, but also longer, more complex hairdos.



However, the major demand is still for custom hair styling for special events, wedding hair styling being one of the most in demand service for most hair salons.



Narnia Hair Designs launched a wide range of professional hair styling services for clients in Livingston, Broxburn and the greater West Lothian area.



The hair salon works with professional, licensed and certified hairstylists in an effort to provide competitive hair styling services for a wide range of clients.



Narnia Hair Design won the 2016 award for the Best Edinburgh and Lothian New Business in 2016. To maintain the prestige offered by the award, the hair salon is constantly looking to update its hair styling services according to the latest fashion, trends, and hair styling techniques. Alison Prior said " It has been an amazing year and we would like to thank all of our customers. Winning the "Best Edinburgh and Lothian New Business of 2016" award has been a massive achievement, and would not have been possible without our special customers."



The salon offers professional hair services for a variety of clients and purposes, from special events to traditional haircuts. Narnia Hair Design also offers hair extension services for clients looking to lengthen their hair. Micro loop extensions are also available.





The Livingston hair salon provides a variety of hair styling services including hair dyeing, highlights, conditioning, hair treatments, cutting and a wide range of other services.



They offer bespoke services and consultations for clients looking for special events hair styling services, including a variety bridal hair styling options. Currently new clients can take advantage of a special promotion by calling 01506 443393 and quoting the coupon code: "Edinburgh Go" for a special introductory price.



Interested parties can also find additional details by visiting [http://localrecommendation.co.uk/Narniahairdesign](http://edinburghgo.com/home/narnia-hair-design-livingston) and [http://narniahair.co.uk](http://narniahair.co.uk/).





