The 5 AM Kickstarter Project for Funding Their New Single and Album

Aarschot, Belgium, (February 07, 2017) - The 5 AM is one of Belgiums most talented indie music rock bands that have been making music for the past 2 years. With their unique creative style, The 5 AM has been able to produce a number of catchy tracks that have caught the attention of their fans. They have already made two songs for the Hollywood flick 'What Happened Last Night' and also performed at a gig in the sky in the biggest hot air balloon in Belgium. They have also created a song for a popular US sitcom. Currently they are also a contender for the Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song. They credit also includes an Acte de Presence at famous Cannes Film festival. They have also released their debut album Free.



As the band released their debut album Free, they intended to create a vibrant live concert experience. Although the band members did not intend to release any singles, the songs Lights Closing Down and Free received airplay on the US radio stations. Now The 5 AM has even bigger plans, and they are looking for a Kickstarter funding project of 10,000.



Their aim is to create a brand new radio single and even their second full album. They are now welcoming their fans to be a part of their journey and help in making great music in the process. Creating a single is no easy work and involves various steps such as mixing, mastering, creating artwork and promotional content as well as managing studio costs as this Kickstarter project is going to help the band achieve those goals.



About The 5 AM:

The 5 AM is a well known Belgian rock band that achieved major success both in its native country as well as the US.



To learn more about The 5 AM and their work, visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1004837159/the-5-am-a-new-record-a-bigger-plan



