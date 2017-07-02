(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
CHICAGO, Feb. 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elements Global Services, a
subsidiary of Elements Holdings Group Inc. & Subsidiaries and Chicago-based
Global Employer of Record (EOR) service provider, recently announced that
Matthew Sandall has joined the company as Director of UK and European Business
Development. Matthew brings over ten years of experience in senior level sales,
business development and account management to his new role.
"We're excited to have Matthew on our team," said Rick Hammell, Chief Executive
Officer of Elements. "He is highly motivated and as we continue to expand into
new global markets, it's important to have a driven, practiced leader in
international business development. Matthew will be instrumental in optimizing
new business opportunities abroad."
Matthew is part of a rapidly growing leadership team at Elements and will be
responsible for partnering with UK and European companies to allow them to
onboard, manage and pay their employees worldwide, as well as building Elements'
international presence across these regions.
"We've set some high goals for the new year," said Matthew Sandall. "Elements
currently works in 135 countries and we're looking to expand into several more
by the end of 2017 to better serve client needs."
Matthew joins Elements from WebMD, where he served as Global Strategic Account
Director. In this role, Matthew successfully generated sales more than $1
million in the first six months at his position and was also responsible for
managing a pipeline of new business grossing over $3 million. Prior to working
at WebMD, Matthew held various positions for UK-based companies ranging from
visual effects production to digital marketing.
To learn more about Elements Global Services, please visit www.elementsgs.com.
About Elements Holdings Group Inc. & Subsidiaries
Currently operating in over 135 countries, Elements provides a range of services
from traditional PEO to its employer of record services, offering the ability to
bridge to international markets for companies of all sizes. With its one-stop
HR, multi-country payroll platform and global network of HR specialists,
Elements focuses on providing a simplified human resource and employer
compliance solution by delivering the key elements for their clients' success
worldwide. Elements Global Services is a subsidiary of Elements Holdings Group
Inc. Learn more at www.elementsgs.com
