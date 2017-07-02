Elements Global Services Announces Matthew Sandall as Director of UK and European Business Development

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -













CHICAGO, Feb. 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elements Global Services, a

subsidiary of Elements Holdings Group Inc. & Subsidiaries and Chicago-based

Global Employer of Record (EOR) service provider, recently announced that

Matthew Sandall has joined the company as Director of UK and European Business

Development. Matthew brings over ten years of experience in senior level sales,

business development and account management to his new role.



"We're excited to have Matthew on our team," said Rick Hammell, Chief Executive

Officer of Elements. "He is highly motivated and as we continue to expand into

new global markets, it's important to have a driven, practiced leader in

international business development. Matthew will be instrumental in optimizing

new business opportunities abroad."



Matthew is part of a rapidly growing leadership team at Elements and will be

responsible for partnering with UK and European companies to allow them to

onboard, manage and pay their employees worldwide, as well as building Elements'

international presence across these regions.



"We've set some high goals for the new year," said Matthew Sandall. "Elements

currently works in 135 countries and we're looking to expand into several more

by the end of 2017 to better serve client needs."



Matthew joins Elements from WebMD, where he served as Global Strategic Account

Director. In this role, Matthew successfully generated sales more than $1

million in the first six months at his position and was also responsible for

managing a pipeline of new business grossing over $3 million. Prior to working

at WebMD, Matthew held various positions for UK-based companies ranging from

visual effects production to digital marketing.



To learn more about Elements Global Services, please visit www.elementsgs.com.





About Elements Holdings Group Inc. & Subsidiaries

Currently operating in over 135 countries, Elements provides a range of services

from traditional PEO to its employer of record services, offering the ability to

bridge to international markets for companies of all sizes. With its one-stop

HR, multi-country payroll platform and global network of HR specialists,

Elements focuses on providing a simplified human resource and employer

compliance solution by delivering the key elements for their clients' success

worldwide. Elements Global Services is a subsidiary of Elements Holdings Group

Inc. Learn more at www.elementsgs.com



Contact:

Tom Donda

Motion PR

tom(at)motionpr.net

(312) 329-3971













This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Elements Holdings Group Inc. & Subsidiaries via GlobeNewswire











Company information / Profile:

Date: 02/07/2017 - 15:30

Language: English

News-ID 522490

Character count: 3284

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Elements Holdings Group Inc. & Subsidiaries

Stadt: Chicago





Number of hits: 57



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease