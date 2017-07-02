Odfjell SE - presentation of Odfjell SE's Fourth Quarter 2016 results

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Odfjell SE will release its fourth quarter 2016 results Thursday 16th of
February 2017. The results will be published on Oslo Stock Exchange at
newsweb.no and at odfjell.com
Same day, the Company will present the results at 14:00 CET at Felix Conference
Centre in the meeting facility "Norges Brannkasse", Bryggetorget 3, at Aker
Brygge in Oslo.
A live video webcast will simultaneously be available at odfjell.com (Investor
Relations/Reports and Presentations).
The presentation will be held in English.
If you wish to participate at the presentation in Oslo please confirm with an e-
mail to gina.anonli(at)odfjell.com or call Gina Jamt Ånonli at + 47 55 27 46 95
within the 15th of February.
IR contact: Tom A. Haugen, Vice President Finance
Tel: + 47 55 27 00 00
E-mail: tom.haugen(at)odfjell.com
