Camposol Holding Ltd.'s Invitation to the Presentation of Record Fourth Quarter and Preliminary Full Year 2016 Financial Results

Camposol Holding Ltd. will hold a conference call announcing the record fourth

quarter and preliminary full year 2016 results on Wednesday February

15(th), 2017. The telephone conference will be held at 10:00 a.m. (Lima) as

described below.







Jorge Ramirez, CEO, and Maria Cristina Couturier, CFO, will host the conference

call presentation and a Q&A session at 10:00 a.m. (Lima).







To participate in the conference call, please use the following numbers:







London, UK Local +44 (0) 20 7136 2054



New York, US Local +1 718 354 1158



Oslo, Norway, Local +47 2316 2729



Colombia National Free Phone 01 800 915 7431











Participants will be asked for their name and conference ID.







The Camposol conference ID is: 3144632







Audio access for the meeting is available by dialing the above mentioned

numbers.







To access the presentation webcast in connection with the conference call,

please use:



http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/5y8yup5x







Participants are advised to log on to the service and check their configuration

well ahead of the telephone conference commencement. Please use the following

link (that is also available from the registration page of your webcasts):



http://edge.media-server.com/m/player/help/systemcheck.php?lan=en





If you are unable to participate in the call, a playback of the conference is

available until March 15(th), 2017 by dialing:



Replay - London, UK Local +44 (0)

20 3427 0598



Replay - US Local

+1 347 366 9565





Replay - Oslo, Norway Local +47

2100 0498







Followed by replay access number: 3144632







For further information, please contact:

Jossue Yesquen Lihim, Head of IR

jyesquen(at)camposol.com.pe

Phone: +511 621 0800 - Ext: 7171







About CAMPOSOL

CAMPOSOL is the leading agro industrial company in Peru, the first producer of

avocados and soon the first producer of blueberries in the world. It is involved

in the harvest, processing and marketing of high quality agricultural products

such as avocadoes, blueberries, grapes, mangos, tangerines and shrimp; which are

exported to Europe, the United States of America and Asia.

CAMPOSOL is a vertically integrated company located in Peru, offering fresh and

frozen products. It is the third largest private employer of the country, with

more than 13 thousand workers in high season, and is committed to support

sustainable development through social responsibility policies and projects

aimed to increase the shared-value for all of its stakeholders.

CAMPOSOL was the first Peruvian agro industrial company to present annual

audited Sustainability Reports and has achieved the following international

certifications: BSCI, Global Gap, IFS, HACCP and BRC among others.









To learn more about CAMPOSOL please visit: www.camposol.com.pe







http://www.camposol.com.pe/



