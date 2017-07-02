(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Camposol Holding Ltd. will hold a conference call announcing the record fourth
quarter and preliminary full year 2016 results on Wednesday February
15(th), 2017. The telephone conference will be held at 10:00 a.m. (Lima) as
described below.
Jorge Ramirez, CEO, and Maria Cristina Couturier, CFO, will host the conference
call presentation and a Q&A session at 10:00 a.m. (Lima).
To participate in the conference call, please use the following numbers:
London, UK Local +44 (0) 20 7136 2054
New York, US Local +1 718 354 1158
Oslo, Norway, Local +47 2316 2729
Colombia National Free Phone 01 800 915 7431
Participants will be asked for their name and conference ID.
The Camposol conference ID is: 3144632
Audio access for the meeting is available by dialing the above mentioned
numbers.
To access the presentation webcast in connection with the conference call,
please use:
http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/5y8yup5x
Participants are advised to log on to the service and check their configuration
well ahead of the telephone conference commencement. Please use the following
link (that is also available from the registration page of your webcasts):
http://edge.media-server.com/m/player/help/systemcheck.php?lan=en
If you are unable to participate in the call, a playback of the conference is
available until March 15(th), 2017 by dialing:
Replay - London, UK Local +44 (0)
20 3427 0598
Replay - US Local
+1 347 366 9565
Replay - Oslo, Norway Local +47
2100 0498
Followed by replay access number: 3144632
For further information, please contact:
Jossue Yesquen Lihim, Head of IR
jyesquen(at)camposol.com.pe
Phone: +511 621 0800 - Ext: 7171
About CAMPOSOL
CAMPOSOL is the leading agro industrial company in Peru, the first producer of
avocados and soon the first producer of blueberries in the world. It is involved
in the harvest, processing and marketing of high quality agricultural products
such as avocadoes, blueberries, grapes, mangos, tangerines and shrimp; which are
exported to Europe, the United States of America and Asia.
CAMPOSOL is a vertically integrated company located in Peru, offering fresh and
frozen products. It is the third largest private employer of the country, with
more than 13 thousand workers in high season, and is committed to support
sustainable development through social responsibility policies and projects
aimed to increase the shared-value for all of its stakeholders.
CAMPOSOL was the first Peruvian agro industrial company to present annual
audited Sustainability Reports and has achieved the following international
certifications: BSCI, Global Gap, IFS, HACCP and BRC among others.
To learn more about CAMPOSOL please visit: www.camposol.com.pe
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Camposol Holding Limited via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.camposol.com.pe/
Date: 02/07/2017 - 15:17
Language: English
News-ID 522495
Character count: 4050
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Camposol Holding Limited
Stadt: Lima
Number of hits: 62
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|57.089
|Registriert Heute:
|21
|Registriert Gestern:
|34
|Mitglied(er) online:
|1
|Gäste Online:
|230