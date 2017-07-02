Flagging notification referred to in Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act

Flagging notification referred to in Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities

Market Act



According to a notification received by Kesko Corporation, the combined voting

rights in respect of shares in Kesko held by K-Retailers' Association, its

Branch Clubs and the Foundation for Vocational Training in the Retail Trade rose

to 15 per cent on 3 February 2017 and exceeded 15 per cent on 6 February 2017.

After the change in ownership interest, the combined voting rights in respect of

shares in Kesko held by K-Retailers' Association, its Branch Clubs and the

Foundation for Vocational Training in the Retail Trade is 15.03 per cent as at

6 February 2017.



According to the notification of K-Retailers' Association, its Branch Clubs and

the Foundation for Vocational Training in the Retail Trade, the breakdown of

shareholding and voting rights after the change in ownership interest is as

follows as at 6 February 2017:



Name of issuer company: Kesko Corporation (business ID 0109862-8)



K-Retailers' Association



Percentage of shares Percentage of

(%) votes

Share type Pcs (%)

+------------------------+---------+---------------------+---------------------+

|A share | | | |

|ISIN: FI0009007900 |4,029,019| 4.03| 10.45|

+------------------------+---------+---------------------+---------------------+

|B share | | | |

|ISIN: FI0009000202 | 0| 0.00| 0.00|

+------------------------+---------+---------------------+---------------------+



TOTAL |4,029,019| 4.03 10.45

+---------+





K-Food Retailers' Club



Percentage of shares Percentage of

(%) votes

Share type Pcs (%)

+------------------------+---------+---------------------+---------------------+

|A share | | | |

|ISIN: FI0009007900 | 484,336| 0.48| 1.26|

+------------------------+---------+---------------------+---------------------+

|B share | | | |

|ISIN: FI0009000202 | 0| 0.00| 0.00|

+------------------------+---------+---------------------+---------------------+

TOTAL | 484,336| 0.48 1.26

+---------+





K-Speciality Retailers' Club of K Retailers' Association



Percentage of shares Percentage of

(%) votes

Share type Pcs (%)

+------------------------+---------+---------------------+---------------------+

|A share | | | |

|ISIN: FI0009007900 | 118,000| 0.12| 0.31|

+------------------------+---------+---------------------+---------------------+

|B share | | | |

|ISIN: FI0009000202 | 0| 0.00| 0.00|

+------------------------+---------+---------------------+---------------------+

TOTAL | 118,000| 0.12 0.31

+---------+





K-Agricultural and Builders' Supplies Retailers' Club of K-Retailers'

Association



Percentage of shares Percentage of

(%) votes

Share type Pcs (%)

+------------------------+---------+---------------------+---------------------+

|A share | | | |

|ISIN: FI0009007900 | 82,789| 0.08| 0.21|

+------------------------+---------+---------------------+---------------------+

|B share | | | |

|ISIN: FI0009000202 | 0| 0.00| 0.00|

+------------------------+---------+---------------------+---------------------+

TOTAL | 82,789| 0.08 0.21

+---------+





Foundation for Vocational Training in the Retail Trade



Percentage of shares Percentage of

(%) votes

Share type Pcs (%)

+------------------------+---------+---------------------+---------------------+

|A share | | | |

|ISIN: FI0009007900 |1,073,093| 1.07| 2.78|

+------------------------+---------+---------------------+---------------------+

|B share | | | |

|ISIN: FI0009000202 | 84,415| 0.08| 0.02|

+------------------------+---------+---------------------+---------------------+

TOTAL |1,157,508| 1.16 2.80

+---------+





Total for the above



Percentage of shares Percentage of

(%) votes

Share type Pcs (%)

+------------------------+---------+---------------------+---------------------+

|A share | | | |

|ISIN: FI0009007900 |5,787,237| 5.79| 15.01|

+------------------------+---------+---------------------+---------------------+

|B share | | | |

|ISIN: FI0009000202 | 84,415| 0.08| 0.02|

+------------------------+---------+---------------------+---------------------+

TOTAL |5,871,652| 5.87 15.03

+---------+



Kesko has a total of 100,019,752 shares, 31,737,007 of which are A shares and

68,282,745 are B shares. Each A share carries ten (10) votes and each B share

carries one (1) vote, so the total number of votes carried by the Kesko shares

is 385,652,815.



Notifiers' full names and business IDs:



K-Retailers' Association, business ID 0202334-5.

K-Food Retailers' Club, business ID 1524925-5.

K-Speciality Retailers' Club of K-Retailers' Association, business ID1524940-7.

K-Agricultural and Builders' Supplies Retailers' Club of K-Retailers'

Association, business ID 1524919-1.

Foundation for Vocational Training in the Retail Trade, business ID 0755499-7.



Further information is available from Riikka Toivonen, Head of Financial

Communications, tel. +358 105 323 495.



Kesko Corporation





