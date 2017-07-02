(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
KESKO CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 07.02.2017 AT 16.30 1(3)
Flagging notification referred to in Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities
Market Act
According to a notification received by Kesko Corporation, the combined voting
rights in respect of shares in Kesko held by K-Retailers' Association, its
Branch Clubs and the Foundation for Vocational Training in the Retail Trade rose
to 15 per cent on 3 February 2017 and exceeded 15 per cent on 6 February 2017.
After the change in ownership interest, the combined voting rights in respect of
shares in Kesko held by K-Retailers' Association, its Branch Clubs and the
Foundation for Vocational Training in the Retail Trade is 15.03 per cent as at
6 February 2017.
According to the notification of K-Retailers' Association, its Branch Clubs and
the Foundation for Vocational Training in the Retail Trade, the breakdown of
shareholding and voting rights after the change in ownership interest is as
follows as at 6 February 2017:
Name of issuer company: Kesko Corporation (business ID 0109862-8)
K-Retailers' Association
Percentage of shares Percentage of
(%) votes
Share type Pcs (%)
+------------------------+---------+---------------------+---------------------+
|A share | | | |
|ISIN: FI0009007900 |4,029,019| 4.03| 10.45|
+------------------------+---------+---------------------+---------------------+
|B share | | | |
|ISIN: FI0009000202 | 0| 0.00| 0.00|
+------------------------+---------+---------------------+---------------------+
TOTAL |4,029,019| 4.03 10.45
+---------+
K-Food Retailers' Club
Percentage of shares Percentage of
(%) votes
Share type Pcs (%)
+------------------------+---------+---------------------+---------------------+
|A share | | | |
|ISIN: FI0009007900 | 484,336| 0.48| 1.26|
+------------------------+---------+---------------------+---------------------+
|B share | | | |
|ISIN: FI0009000202 | 0| 0.00| 0.00|
+------------------------+---------+---------------------+---------------------+
TOTAL | 484,336| 0.48 1.26
+---------+
K-Speciality Retailers' Club of K Retailers' Association
Percentage of shares Percentage of
(%) votes
Share type Pcs (%)
+------------------------+---------+---------------------+---------------------+
|A share | | | |
|ISIN: FI0009007900 | 118,000| 0.12| 0.31|
+------------------------+---------+---------------------+---------------------+
|B share | | | |
|ISIN: FI0009000202 | 0| 0.00| 0.00|
+------------------------+---------+---------------------+---------------------+
TOTAL | 118,000| 0.12 0.31
+---------+
K-Agricultural and Builders' Supplies Retailers' Club of K-Retailers'
Association
Percentage of shares Percentage of
(%) votes
Share type Pcs (%)
+------------------------+---------+---------------------+---------------------+
|A share | | | |
|ISIN: FI0009007900 | 82,789| 0.08| 0.21|
+------------------------+---------+---------------------+---------------------+
|B share | | | |
|ISIN: FI0009000202 | 0| 0.00| 0.00|
+------------------------+---------+---------------------+---------------------+
TOTAL | 82,789| 0.08 0.21
+---------+
Foundation for Vocational Training in the Retail Trade
Percentage of shares Percentage of
(%) votes
Share type Pcs (%)
+------------------------+---------+---------------------+---------------------+
|A share | | | |
|ISIN: FI0009007900 |1,073,093| 1.07| 2.78|
+------------------------+---------+---------------------+---------------------+
|B share | | | |
|ISIN: FI0009000202 | 84,415| 0.08| 0.02|
+------------------------+---------+---------------------+---------------------+
TOTAL |1,157,508| 1.16 2.80
+---------+
Total for the above
Percentage of shares Percentage of
(%) votes
Share type Pcs (%)
+------------------------+---------+---------------------+---------------------+
|A share | | | |
|ISIN: FI0009007900 |5,787,237| 5.79| 15.01|
+------------------------+---------+---------------------+---------------------+
|B share | | | |
|ISIN: FI0009000202 | 84,415| 0.08| 0.02|
+------------------------+---------+---------------------+---------------------+
TOTAL |5,871,652| 5.87 15.03
+---------+
Kesko has a total of 100,019,752 shares, 31,737,007 of which are A shares and
68,282,745 are B shares. Each A share carries ten (10) votes and each B share
carries one (1) vote, so the total number of votes carried by the Kesko shares
is 385,652,815.
Notifiers' full names and business IDs:
K-Retailers' Association, business ID 0202334-5.
K-Food Retailers' Club, business ID 1524925-5.
K-Speciality Retailers' Club of K-Retailers' Association, business ID1524940-7.
K-Agricultural and Builders' Supplies Retailers' Club of K-Retailers'
Association, business ID 1524919-1.
Foundation for Vocational Training in the Retail Trade, business ID 0755499-7.
Further information is available from Riikka Toivonen, Head of Financial
Communications, tel. +358 105 323 495.
Kesko Corporation
