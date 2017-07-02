Redgate eases the SQL Server reporting burden

The release of SQL Monitor v7 from Redgate Software sees a rich reporting suite added to the popular SQL Server monitoring tool.

(firmenpresse) - Cambridge, UK, 7 February 2017  The release of SQL Monitor v7 from Redgate Software sees a rich reporting suite added to the popular SQL Server monitoring tool. The new feature can instantly generate accurate, informative reports on the performance of SQL Servers using customizable as well as standard metrics, and is a direct response to the increasing need for Database Administrators (DBAs) to provide a range of reports across their entire SQL Server estate.



Were seeing this a lot, says Microsoft data platform MVP, Steve Jones. SQL Server estates are growing in complexity and size, and DBAs cant easily get a view on how their estate is performing. Yet at the same time, they need to provide reports on everything from instances with the lowest uptime to the fastest filling disks to the longest running queries. That takes a lot of time and effort.



To address the issue, the new reporting suite in SQL Monitor comes with a set of metrics that identify common problem areas across a SQL Server estate, and users can also produce customized reports with metrics from specific servers or instances they want to track.



Once created, the reports are available to view online or download as a PDF, and can be automatically emailed on a scheduled basis.



Steve Jones who is the editor of SQLServerCentral, Redgates SQL Server community of nearly 1.9 million DBAs, developers and SQL Server users, has found the reporting suite particularly useful.



One of the key business metrics for SQLServerCentral is the forum posts per hour, he says. I include it in my weekly site report and it used to take a lot of effort to extract the information. Ive now created a custom metric in SQL Monitor and a weekly report is emailed to me. The best thing about it is that it took seconds to set up and now I dont need to lift a finger.



Getting detailed information from SQL Server can be a real problem, adds Redgate Product Marketing Manager, Mark Champion. The new SQL Monitor reporting suite means reports can be produced instantly and shared among the team or senior management. It makes the life of a busy DBA a whole lot easier and gives better visibility to the valuable work theyre doing.





Bla Dakskobler, Business Solution Architect, at international energy company, GEN-I, agrees. "The new reporting module allows for a quick, hassle-free overview of a whole set of your favourite summary tiles or analysis graphs  thats very powerful in combination with the custom metrics. The automated emailing of reports also lets us share those chosen specifics with anyone."



The SQL Monitor reporting suite is a key part of the Redgate SQL Toolbelt and brings simplicity and speed to the problem of accurate reporting by giving teams a clear picture of SQL Server performance. Importantly, it does so in a way that is easy to set up, administer, and understand, and saves hours of time by providing full and detailed reports automatically.





About Redgate Software

Redgate makes ingeniously simple software used by 804,745 IT professionals and is the leading Microsoft SQL Server tools vendor. Redgate's philosophy is to design highly usable, reliable tools which elegantly solve the problems developers and DBAs face every day, and help them to adopt database DevOps. As a result, more than 100,000 companies use products in the Redgate SQL Toolbelt, including 91% of those in the Fortune 100.

Mark Champion, Product Marketing Manager, Redgate Software

Mark.Champion(at)red-gate.com



Matt Hilbert, Technology Writer, Redgate Software

Matt.Hilbert(at)red-gate.com

07564 778274

