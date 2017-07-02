Utah Medical Products, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

(firmenpresse) - SALT LAKE CITY, UT -- (Marketwired) -- 02/07/17 -- Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: UTMD) announces that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-six and one-half cents ($.265) per share of common stock payable on April 4, 2017 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 17, 2017. This is a 2% increase over the dividend declared in the same quarter of the prior year.

Utah Medical Products, Inc., with particular interest in health care for women and their babies, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of disposable and reusable specialty medical devices recognized by clinicians in over a hundred countries around the world as the standard for obtaining optimal long term outcomes for their patients. For more information about Utah Medical Products, Inc., visit UTMD's website at .

Contact:

Paul Richins

(801) 566-1200





More information:

http://www.utahmed.com/



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 02/07/2017 - 15:00

Language: English

News-ID 522499

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Utah Medical Products, Inc.

Stadt: SALT LAKE CITY, UT





Number of hits: 33



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease