Primero's Web CMS Wins Software & Technology Award for Best Content Management Product

Webtreepro Offers Powerful Web Content Management Solution for Marketers Seeking to Maximize Brand Presence Throughout a Network of Websites

(firmenpresse) - SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/07/17 -- Today, announced that its content management solution has received a for "Best Content Management Product." Sponsored by Corporate America, the Software & Technology Awards recognize the hard work and commitment of the many businesses and individuals driving innovation and changing the way companies do business for the better.

An elegantly simple and powerful web content management solution, Primero's Webtreepro is designed to publish content across one or thousands of sites instantly -- and is especially well suited for franchises, associations or other multi-location businesses. As a scalable, highly flexible, mobile-friendly web content management platform, Webtreepro is distinguished by its ability to deliver relevant content based upon a nearly unlimited set of criteria. As an intranet/extranet solution, Webtreepro is equally powerful -- providing a central site for content that can be accessed according to any number of specifications.

"We understand the unique, complex requirements that many businesses have when it comes to website management and publishing, especially those managing multiple sites under one umbrella," said Steve Press, president of Primero. "Webtreepro was designed to be easy to use and to make multi-site marketing management simple. We thank Corporate America for recognizing Webtreepro with this award."

Added Hugo Smith, awards coordinator, "Over the past two decades, Primero has established an impeccable software development track record, delivering solutions to help businesses achieve their goals and contribute to the bottom line. The company's flagship product, Webtreepro, offers a powerful web content management solution for marketers seeking to maximize brand presence throughout a network of websites. We are pleased to honor Primero's Webtreepro as the Best Content Management Product of the Year."

To learn more about Primero Systems, please visit .

Corporate America is the definitive magazine for CEOs, top-tier management and key decision makers across the U.S. Created to inform, entertain, influence, and shape the corporate conversation across the nation through high-quality editorial, in-depth research and an experienced and dedicated network of advisers, Corporate America provides its readership with the most authoritative and current analysis of the major changes affecting the corporate landscape, and the latest deals and topical issues dominating the corporate universe.

Primero Systems Inc. brings people, processes, content and ideas together to produce better business experiences. For more than 20 years, Primero has been helping businesses achieve their goals and their potential through the infinite capabilities of software. From their award-winning Webtreepro content management system to their mission-critical, enterprise-grade custom software, Primero solutions improve efficiency, accuracy and contribute to the bottom line. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Primero serves a broad array of markets from healthcare to franchise, travel and countless others. Follow Primero on and , like them on or connect with them on .

Image Available:

Stephanie Olsen



Lages & Associates

(949) 453-8080





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3105843



PressRelease by

Primero Systems

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 02/07/2017 - 15:00

Language: English

News-ID 522501

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Primero Systems

Stadt: SAN DIEGO, CA





Number of hits: 37



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease