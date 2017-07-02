FRIWO presents new power supply line FOX

Absolutely safe and highly efficient for industrial and medical technology: FRIWO's FOX line meets meet the most stringent energy effiency standards and offers many safety features like double locking of the housings, minimum leakage currents of ≤ 10 µA and protection class 2x MOPP.

FRIWO's new FOX power supply line

(firmenpresse) - FRIWO's FOX line (FRIWO one click x-change) offers highly efficient power supplies for challenging environments. The units meet the most stringent energy effiency standards such as DOE Level VI or Code of Conduct (CoC), even for medical technology. In addition to the units' high efficiency, the minimum standby losses are crucial. Maximum safety is guaranteed by double locking of the housings, minimum leakage currents of ≤ 10 µA and protection class 2x MOPP.



Thanks to interchangeable adapters and a wide range input of 90 to 264 VAC, the units can be used worldwide. Highlighted is also an optional adapter with IP 42 protection for the FOX products. In practical terms, this means that the units can be damp wiped and cleaned - an invaluable advantage in sterile environments.



Since the units are optionally available with white housings, the FOX line perfectly fits in medical applications or cleanrooms.



The individual units of the FOX line provide power ratings of 7.5 W (FOX6), 12 W (FOX12), 18 W (FOX18) and 30 W (FOX30) and cover voltages of 5 to 48 VDC in the standard portfolio. The product line also includes solutions with USB output, also available with medical approval according to IEC 60601-1, as well as variants with fixed bottom for country-specific use.



In addition to our direct sales and distribution partners, the units can also be ordered in small and very small quantities on the internet at www.friwo-shop.com.







http://www.friwo.com



Listed in the General Standard and headquartered in Ostbevern/Westphalia, FRIWO with its subsidiaries is a global manufacturer of technologically leading chargers, battery packs, power supplies and LED drivers for different industries. With its products, the company serves demanding clients in the areas of electric mobility, power tools, high-quality consumer equipment, medical, industrial automation and LED technology. In addition FRIWO provides its customers with engineering and manufacturing services (E²MS). The service spectrum ranges from engineering, equipment assembly through to production of complete modules.

