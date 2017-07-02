Business News


Reforestum Launches Kickstarter Project for Developing Their New Forest Development App

Spain, (February 07, 2017) - Reforestum is a new Kickstarter project that aims to help people create their very own forest areas. This can eradicate the harmful effects of pollution by using the benefits of reforestation as well as carbon offsetting. By using the Reforestum app, a person can design and create his or her own forest area, after which the professional forest engineers can work on the design to bring it to reality. Through the Reforestum app, a user can also interact directly with the forest and use satellite images to check on the forest. A person can also order extensions to grow the forest area further by planting more trees.

The Reforestum forest is a brainchild of Diego Sanz who is the visionary founder of the project. As a man who is quite passionate about environmental balance and sustainability, he has come up with the idea to help people develop forest areas of their own. Through this Kickstarter project, Diego Sanz and his team aim to design the expensive app that will help users to create their own forest simply by using their phones, tablets or computers. A user can design a forest area by defining the surface area and budget and then choosing a location. The prices may vary according to the specific location.

The expert forest designing team can take all the requirements into consideration and develop the forest area. The forest area can then be synced with the mobile phones so that users can track the carbon balance statistics and perform other valuable tasks. The app can also serve as a forest/carbon calculator and manage records of monthly subscriptions system.

About Reforestum:
Reforestum is a project that aims to raise funds for developing an app that will help users to create their very own forest areas from their mobile phones or computers.

To learn more about Reforestum, visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/575364783/reforestum

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/575364783/reforestum



