Infomart Dallas Announces the DE-CIX Internet Exchange Is Now Operational In the Building Meet-Me Room

Clients in Infomart Dallas, the Most Connected Building in the Southwest, Can Now Access Dozens of Networks Across Multiple DE-CIX-enabled Sites with No Monthly Cross-Connect Fee

(firmenpresse) - DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 02/07/17 -- , a national wholesale data center provider, today announces that , the first network and data center-neutral in the market, is operational and available for service in its Building Meet-Me Room (BMMR). Infomart customers connecting through the BMMR inside its 1950 N. Stemmons Fwy. facility can now further reduce latency and gain more control over routing paths via DE-CIX's peering and interconnection services. Staying true to its commitment to providing industry-leading connectivity options as a client amenity, Infomart offers this access at no monthly cross-connect fee.

Connecting through Infomart Dallas' BMMR provides customers the fastest path to international and domestic network, content, cloud and Internet Service Providers (ISPs), enabling connections between more than 75 network carriers and all colocation customers within the building. DE-CIX is the first and only carrier-neutral internet exchange in the Infomart Dallas MMR, connecting dozens of networks with multiple access points throughout the Dallas metro market.

"The DE-CIX Dallas internet exchange has been well-received, enabling us to activate Infomart Dallas within six months of initial launch," remarks Ed d'Agostino, Vice President, DE-CIX North America Inc. "This expansion allows more networks in the market to have easy access to our peering and interconnection fabric. Infomart's BMMR customers are now just a cross-connect away from all networks connected to DE-CIX Dallas' distributed peering fabric accessible across multiple data centers. Additionally, BMMR customers can leverage DE-CIX's MetroVLAN service for private peering interconnections throughout the metro area."

"Our vision is to create an open and interconnected environment at the Infomart," adds John Sheputis, President, Infomart Data Centers. "We are enabling carriers and customers to further extend their interconnection options in what is already one of the most connected buildings in the U.S. DE-CIX Dallas plays an important part in helping us realize that vision."

Since its launch in July 2015, Infomart has experienced fast growth of connectivity within its BMMR. Along with DE-CIX Dallas, carriers including Level 3 Communications, Unite Private Networks, InnerCity FiberNet, Cogent Communications, Wirestar, FPL FiberNet and Served by the Net have built into the meet-me room. Infomart Dallas is the largest data center in Texas and the hub of connectivity for the Southern U.S. The facility is home to numerous retail colocation providers, as well as Infomart- operated wholesale colocation space developed in the carrier hotel for enterprise users with edge connectivity requirements. Infomart Dallas was recently the Management & Operations (M&O) "Stamp of Approval" certification by Uptime Institute.

To learn more about Infomart Data Centers' Dallas facility, visit .

Founded in 2006, Infomart Data Centers (formerly Fortune Data Centers) is an award-winning industry leader in building, owning and operating highly efficient, cost-effective wholesale data centers. Each of its national facilities meet or exceed the highest industry standards for data centers in all operational categories of availability, security, connectivity and physical resilience.

Infomart Data Centers offers wholesale and colocation facilities in four markets throughout the United States: San Jose, Calif.; Hillsboro, Ore.; Dallas; and Ashburn, Va. For more information, please visit or connect with Infomart on and .

DE-CIX provides premium Internet exchange services and operates several carrier and data center neutral exchanges. The company serves 1000+ carriers, ISPs and content networks from 60+ countries, including all leading international players in various metro markets in Europe, the Middle East and North America. With 5.6+ Terabits per second of peak traffic, DE-CIX Frankfurt is the world's leading Internet exchange.

DE-CIX North America Inc., established in 2013, is a wholly owned subsidiary of DE-CIX International AG, the international arm of DE-CIX, providing network-neutral peering and interconnection solutions in North America with initial locations throughout the New York and Dallas metro markets. DE-CIX New York, the fastest-growing exchange in the market, is an Open-IX certified, carrier and data center-neutral Internet exchange distributed across major carrier hotels and data centers throughout the New York/New Jersey metro region with reach to over 100 access points. DE-CIX Dallas, launched in September 2016, is the first-of-its-kind platform in the region providing peering with access to dozens of networks across multiple colocation and data center facilities throughout the greater Dallas metro market.

Infomart Data Centers

