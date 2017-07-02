Automation and Life Cycle Management for Converting Machines

The Baumüller Group will be exhibiting solutions from the complete outfitting of a production system to support throughout the entire life cycle at ICE 2017

(PresseBox) - For the first time the Nuremberg-based automation and drive manufacturer Baumüller will be taking part in ICE Europe, the leading international trade fair for converting. The converting industry will be meeting in Munich from 21-23 March 2017 to learn more about the latest trends and innovations. In hall A6 at booth 221, the entire Baumüller Group will be presenting with Baumüller Nürnberg GmbH, Baumüller Anlagen-Systemtechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Baumüller Reparaturwerk GmbH & Co. KG as well as NÜRMONT Installations GmbH & Co. KG.

The Baumüller Group has many years of experience in the project planning and equipping of production facilities as well as in life cycle management for machines and systems for refining and processing flexible web-shape materials, such as paper, film, sheets and non-wovens.

Life Cycle Management 4.0

Using the example of a foil bag machine, which is automated by Baumüller engineering specialists and is equipped with a complete Baumüller system from the control unit to the drive, the automation and drive manufacturer shows how machine modules can be optimally automated for the application and easily projected into complete machines and systems.

In addition to a rapid time to market, the machine manufacturer benefits from the realization of control software that is independent of the hardware. This affords the machine manufacturer a high level of scalability. It ensures the optimal adjustment of the overall system to the respective customer?s needs.

To maximize the availability of the machines and systems, Baumüller offers a suitable remote maintenance solution for all types of electric drive systems. Service incidents and downtimes can be greatly reduced by means of condition monitoring and preventive maintenance with external sensors or solutions that are integrated into the devices. Baumüller will present the new predictive maintenance system BAUDIS IoT for this sector.

BAUDIS IoT is an IoT-capable communication and diagnostic system, which allows for an intelligent networking of objects via the Internet and the analysis of data. The system can be used independently of the manufacturer of the automation components and the sensors and therefore can easily be retrofitted. The concept of BAUDIS IoT is quite simple: The motor state is detected by sensors. The sensor signals are processed by the BAUDIS IoT box and sent to the evaluation PC. This evaluates the data and informs or warns the user if necessary and provides recommendations for action.



Through big data analysis, the state of the machines is continuously monitored, thus allowing for the controlled change of production parameters. If, for example, the production rate and thus the machine speed is to be increased, BAUDIS IoT also provides an automatic warning here if excessive wear on the machine should occur. This saves costs and time, both for production optimization as well as for the system availability. With BAUDIS IoT, machine operators have an ideal system available to them in order to monitor their production and, in the event of a looming failure, to be able to react quickly or in a timely manner, thus increasing the running times of the machines and systems by means of scheduled maintenance measures. This saves costs and time and improves the machine availability as well as the productivity.

For the machine manufacturer, BAUDIS IoT is a good way to offer the system as an option and thus to create a calculable added value for his customers. Industry 4.0 thus achieves great benefits for machine manufacturers and operators.

Product Highlights for the Converting Industry

In the field of control technology, Baumüller will present scalable and versatile solutions for all types of production systems in the form of its HMIs and b maXX PCC04 box PCs. A connectable and scalable machine design is made possible via a large number of interfaces for the PCs and a range of different HMI variants. Thanks to an integrated EtherCAT master and its expansion options, the industrial PCs can either be used as master or control station computers, or integrated into existing, Ethernet-based systems as slaves. The HMIs are available in three different versions and feature an integrated remote maintenance solution that makes the use of separate hardware unnecessary.

With its new b maXX 5800 multi-axis controller, Baumüller will present a compact solution for controlling up to six drive axes. By combining multiple axes in one machine, the machine manufacturer not only saves space in the control cabinet, but also benefits from lower wiring costs and significantly faster communication since no separate fieldbus connections are necessary, which also therefore eliminates fieldbus delay times. A special feature of the b maXX 5800 is that it can be configured completely individually. The operator can select precisely the right power for each individual axis ? the result is a device that perfectly meets the requirements of the respective application. The b maXX 5800 is a member of the established b maXX 5000 family, which also includes stackable devices and powerful mono units. With optional safety packs, all devices in this series can be easily adapted to meet your individual safety needs.

Another innovation with the drive technology is the increased speed and enhanced performance of the extremely compact high-torque DST2 motor, which implemented the latest requirements of mechanical engineering. Thanks to the optimization, motors now achieve speeds of up to 2,000 rpm, depending on the size. This innovation paves the way for shorter cycle times and thus higher productivity.

The servomotor series DSH has been part of the Baumüller product portfolio since the end of 2016 and convinces with an extremely low detent torque and, combined with the Baumüller drive technology, it is therefore ideal for applications that require a very high level of precision and optimal control quality. Typical areas of application, e.g. in the handling and robot field, include welding robots that produce components with a precise and high-quality welding seam. Due to the excellent control properties of the new servomotors, they are also ideal for label printing machines that have to achieve a consistently high and reproducible print quality.

Service throughout the entire life cycle of the machine

In addition to developing and manufacturing automation components, Baumüller as a corporate group also covers numerous services for machine and systems construction as well as for machine operators. Starting with the project planning, design and commissioning all the way to maintenance, retrofitting and relocation, Baumüller offers support throughout the entire life cycle of machines and systems.

With retrofitting, system operators benefit from significantly lower costs compared to the purchase of new production equipment. The very stable, high-quality basic structure of the machine thus remains intact and the high costs associated with replacing large machines, such as relaying foundations, are avoided. Other advantages of the retrofitting are, for example, the significantly shorter production downtimes and the rapid incorporation of the machine personnel, since the basic functionality remains the same.

Machine operators at ICE will have the opportunity to be consulted by service experts from the Baumüller subsidiaries Nürmont and the Baumüller repair facility on such topics as manufacturer-independent repair, maintenance, relocation and installation. With over 40 branches worldwide, Baumüller is a globally reliable service partner with decades of local worldwide experience.



Baumüller is one of the leading manufacturers of innovative automation and electric drive systems. At six manufacturing locations and over 40 subsidiaries spread all over the world, 1700 employees plan, develop, produce and install intelligent system solutions for mechanical engineering; from operation and visualization tools to Motion Control software as per PLCopen, from software modules to controllers, also including converters, electric drives and the whole service range for ready to use automation solutions.

The areas service, installations, fitting, and relocation add to the wide range of Baumüller's services. In the mechanical engineering industry, Baumüller is one of the leading partners for automation solutions worldwide.





Company information / Profile:

