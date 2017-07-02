/ Insurance


Empire Life Investments Inc. files amended 2016 semi-annual Management Report of Fund Performance

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/07/17 -- Empire Life Monthly Income Mutual Fund incorrectly reported the trading expense ratio (TER) for the period January 1, 2016 to June 30, 3016 in its 2016 semi-annual Management Report of Fund Performance ("MRFP") as being 1.19% instead of 0.19%. The error has been corrected and an amended MRFP has been filed on SEDAR.

About Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Empire Life Insurance Company. The company manages and offers mutual funds and is the portfolio manager of the Empire Life segregated funds, including the Empire Life Guaranteed Investment Funds. Follow Empire Life Investments Inc. on Twitter (at)EmpireLifeInv or visit for more information.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements reflect Empire Life Investments Inc. current expectations, but are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Due to the many risks and uncertainties, Empire Life Investments Inc. cannot assure that the forward-looking statements contained in this news release will be realized.

Documents (including press releases) regarding the various investment funds that are managed or advised by Empire Life Investments Inc. are provided for information purposes only and cannot be relied on to be complete, exhaustive or error-free unless the complete set of documents for any given investment fund with respect to which information is being sought is reviewed and then only on SEDAR ().

Contacts:
Antonietta Stabile, MBA
Director, Investment Marketing and Communications
Empire Life
416 945 7466



More information:
http://www.empire.ca



