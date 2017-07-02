Top-Selling Teddy Shake Gel Pen Set Announces Make A Heart Day

In honors of Valentine's Day next week and everyone needed a little more love in the world today, Teddy Shake announced that they would celebrate Make A Heart Day.

(firmenpresse) - The news today is filled with stories of fear, anger, and hate. With Valentine's Day just one week away, Teddy Shake announced today that they would celebrate Make A Heart Day. Teddy Shake spokesperson Bailey Anderson explained, "There is such a need for love in the world today. Not everyone has a valentine, but everyone can benefit from a little bit of love and caring. Social media is flooded with negative stories; we want to change that. We are encouraging everyone to fill social media with hearts. These can be hearts that you draw (we know of a [colorful gel pen set](https://www.amazon.com/Gel-Pen-Set-Easy-Coloring/dp/B01IFTZOSA) perfect for this!) or different clips from the internet, but think of the difference in your day if you saw social media flooded with hearts. We encourage everyone to post and hashtag #makeaheart."



Teddy Shake makes a 105-piece gel pen set that is filled with a variety of colors, including glitter, metallic, rainbow swirl, neon, and milky. Each gel pen has a specially designed tip to improve the flow of the gel ink, providing a smooth flow that will not skip or bleed. The gel ink contained in the [Teddy Shake gel pen](https://www.amazon.com/Gel-Pen-Set-Easy-Coloring/dp/B01IFTZOSA) set is non-toxic, acid-free and lead-free, making it safe for use by children, or for use in archival documents and scrapbooks. The Teddy Shake gel pens are also a perfect addition to adult coloring books, journals, school projects, lab reports or just plain doodling.



Teddy Shake would love to see everyone use pens, crayons or markers of any kind to illustrate and post for Make A Heart Day.



Currently priced at $24.99, the Teddy Shake 105-piece gel pen set is sold only on Amazon.com.



About Teddy Shake: "Desiring to make the world a more colorful and creative place, we at Teddy Shake work every day to ensure you have the best gel pens sets on Earth. With hundreds of colors and various tones, we put our gel pens through massive Research and Development tests to make sure your creative flow never stops and your creations are always perfect."





