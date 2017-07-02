SmoothRx Offers Updated Listing For Stretch Mark And Acne Scar Removal Cream

With a two-year anniversary fast approaching, SmoothRx announced today that their best-selling stretch mark and acne scar removal cream would receive an updated Amazon.com listing.

(firmenpresse) - Since the launch of their stretch mark and [acne scar removal cream](https://www.amazon.com/Best-Scar-Cream-Stretch-Removal/dp/B00RSN5N8G), SmoothRx has seen record-breaking growth over the past two years.



Today they announced that the product listing on Amazon.com would receive an update, to provide more helpful information to customers. SmoothRx scar cream is ranked the #1 scar cream on Amazon.com. The scar cream will fade acne scars, burn scars, injury scars, and stretch marks.



"We want an informed customer. It is important they know the quality of our ingredients and how to use the cream for the best results. If they purchase our scar removal cream but do not apply it as directed, on a regular basis, of course, they won't get the same results as someone who purchases the cream and applies it as instructed. Information equals happy and knowledgeable customers," explained SmoothRx spokesperson Ashley Royal.



Only the highest quality ingredients are used when making [SmoothRx scar removal cream](https://www.amazon.com/Best-Scar-Cream-Stretch-Removal/dp/B00RSN5N8G). These ingredients include organic olive oil, aloe leaf juice, shea butter, mango butter, rose hip seed oil, grapefruit seed extract, and cocoa butter. This combination of natural ingredients makes a moisturizing cream that can stop prevent scars and stretch marks from forming, in addition to fading current stretch marks and scars.



Over 160 reviews have been written about SmoothRx scar removal cream. The majority of them say they like the SmoothRx cream. One verified purchaser wrote, "I have suffered from acne worse than even in the last few months. I would get 2-3 pimples, and as soon as they went away, I would get three more. I'm the type of person that picks at her pimples because I think that will make them go away faster, so I have a face full of scars and this cream is just amazing. I don't get breakouts anymore, and my skin feels so soft, I see a little bit of notice from my scars, but I just started using it, so I'll give it more time. This cream is amazing it really calmed my breakouts, and I love how my skin is reacting to it. I HIGHLY recommend it!!"





Sold exclusively on Amazon.com, the SmoothRx scar cream is priced at $19.95 for a 4-ounce bottle. Free shipping is available on orders over $49. If any customer is not completely satisfied with the SmoothRx scar cream, they can return it for a full refund.



About SmoothRx: "SmoothRx makes premium scar creams for stretch mark removal, acne scar removal, fine line removal, spider vein removal, and general scar removal. Made in the United States, we only use premium natural ingredients such as orange oil, grapefruit seed extract, shea butter, cocoa butter, and more. We sell primarily on amazon.com and hope to improve the lives of those who are troubled with scars and other cosmetic hindrances."





More information:

http://https://www.amazon.com/Best-Scar-Cream-Stretch-Removal/dp/B00RSN5N8G



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

SmoothRx

https://www.amazon.com/Best-Scar-Cream-Stretch-Removal/dp/B00RSN5N8G

PressRelease by

SmoothRx

Requests:

SmoothRx

https://www.amazon.com/Best-Scar-Cream-Stretch-Removal/dp/B00RSN5N8G

+1-469-233-5857

123 S.E. 3rd Ave #427

Miami, FL

United States

Date: 02/07/2017 - 19:00

Language: English

News-ID 522549

Character count: 3126

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: SmoothRx

Ansprechpartner: Ashley Royal

Stadt: Miami, FL

Telefon: +1-469-233-5857



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 07/02/2017



Number of hits: 101



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease