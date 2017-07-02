Best-Selling Play Food Set By Mommy Please Encourages Healthy Breakfast

Mommy Please, the maker of the #1 play food set on Amazon.com, is encouraging everyone to have a healthy breakfast each morning.

(firmenpresse) - Studies repeatedly have said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. This applies to both children and adults. In an effort to encourage healthy breakfasts each morning, Mommy Please announced that they would have a healthy breakfast eating challenge.



"Our products are focused on children. One of the most important things to starting the day off right is a healthy breakfast," says Mommy Please spokesperson Elise Murphy. "We love the stories of children exploring food options. Our food set includes many breakfast options, and we want to encourage children to transfer these food choices from their play food to their real breakfast choices each day. " Mommy Please is encouraging families to take a photo of their healthy breakfast each day, then post it on social media with the hashtag #healthybreakfastday.



The Mommy Please 125 piece [play food se](https://www.amazon.com/Mommy-Please-Pretend-Kitchen-125-Piece/dp/B01COI9EAC)t is made of BPA-free plastic, that is free from chemicals and toxins and safe for children ages 3 and over. Pieces include pepper, waffle, corn, croissants, apples, egg, grapes, chips and fries, oranges, watermelons, bread, milk, bananas, pizza, bananas, pears, hamburger, tomato, milk, lemons and more.



It has quickly become the [#1 toy food set](https://www.amazon.com/Pretend-Food-Toy-Play-Set/dp/B01COI9EAC) on Amazon.com, and customers have left glowing reviews. With over 350 customer reviews, 97% of the customers say they like their play food set and the average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars. Patricia, a satisfied customer, wrote: "I bought this set for my eight-year-old granddaughter's birthday. I was very happy with the variety of play food and especially the quality and durability. She loves it and I'm sure will enjoy many hours of playtime in the "kitchen." This is the third time I have bought a kitchen play set of food for grandchildren, and it is by far the best value regarding quantity and a quality product."





The Mommy Please 125-piece play food set is available exclusively on Amazon.com, and is currently priced at $23.97, a 40% discount off the regular retail price of $44.00, with free shipping available on all purchases over $49. Any customer not completely satisfied with their purchase can return it for a full refund.



About Mommy Please: "Mommy Please has worked tirelessly to bring children a play set that will never cease to keep their imaginations going. We strive to ensure that happiness, education, and creativity are all incorporated into play time every single day. As a company that focuses on family values, Mommy Please intends to influence the lives of families around the world."





