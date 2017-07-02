FastMatch Changes Board Composition

NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FastMatch, Inc., a financial

technology company focusing on foreign exchange trading, announced today that

Brian Friedman, President, and Jimmy Hallac, Managing Director, of Leucadia

National Corporation, have joined its board of directors. They have replaced

former directors Drew Niv and William Ahdout.



FastMatch develops and operates trading platforms concentrating on both the

sell-side and buy-side market segments. FXCM is a passive minority owner of

FastMatch. FastMatch operates as a completely independent entity of FXCM with no

operational dependencies between two firms.



ABOUT FASTMATCH



FastMatch is a financial technology company focusing on foreign exchange

trading. FastMatch develops and operates trading platforms concentrating on

both the sell-side and buy-side market segments.



FastMatch operates a highly successful sell-side Electronic Communication

Network that strives to offer its customers access to large pools of diversified

liquidity at unparalleled speed with complete transparency in the optimal

location.



The FastMatch ECN is based on the state-of-the-art technology that gives

FastMatch an incredible speed advantage and has the capability of handling

thousands of clients simultaneously. Clients include retail brokers,

institutions, banks, hedge funds, and proprietary trading firms.



AgencyFX is a buy-side focused product, providing a safe, reliable way to trade

with institutional and retail FX clients. The institutional and retail liquidity

is enhanced with algorithmic trading technology to minimize information leakage,

and lower execution costs. AgencyFX allows your desk to demonstrate to investors

that your execution is in line with industry best-practice.









Dmitri Galinov

CEO - FastMatch Inc.

180 Maiden Lane, 7th Floor

New York. NY 10038, USA

dmitri.galinov(at)fastmatchfx.com









