FastMatch Changes Board Composition

NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FastMatch, Inc., a financial
technology company focusing on foreign exchange trading, announced today that
Brian Friedman, President, and Jimmy Hallac, Managing Director, of Leucadia
National Corporation, have joined its board of directors. They have replaced
former directors Drew Niv and William Ahdout.
FastMatch develops and operates trading platforms concentrating on both the
sell-side and buy-side market segments. FXCM is a passive minority owner of
FastMatch. FastMatch operates as a completely independent entity of FXCM with no
operational dependencies between two firms.
ABOUT FASTMATCH
FastMatch is a financial technology company focusing on foreign exchange
trading. FastMatch develops and operates trading platforms concentrating on
both the sell-side and buy-side market segments.
FastMatch operates a highly successful sell-side Electronic Communication
Network that strives to offer its customers access to large pools of diversified
liquidity at unparalleled speed with complete transparency in the optimal
location.
The FastMatch ECN is based on the state-of-the-art technology that gives
FastMatch an incredible speed advantage and has the capability of handling
thousands of clients simultaneously. Clients include retail brokers,
institutions, banks, hedge funds, and proprietary trading firms.
AgencyFX is a buy-side focused product, providing a safe, reliable way to trade
with institutional and retail FX clients. The institutional and retail liquidity
is enhanced with algorithmic trading technology to minimize information leakage,
and lower execution costs. AgencyFX allows your desk to demonstrate to investors
that your execution is in line with industry best-practice.
Dmitri Galinov
CEO - FastMatch Inc.
180 Maiden Lane, 7th Floor
New York. NY 10038, USA
dmitri.galinov(at)fastmatchfx.com
