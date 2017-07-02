Business News


FastMatch Changes Board Composition

ID: 522559
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -


NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FastMatch, Inc., a financial
technology company focusing on foreign exchange trading, announced today that
Brian Friedman, President, and Jimmy Hallac, Managing Director, of Leucadia
National Corporation, have joined its board of directors. They have replaced
former directors Drew Niv and William Ahdout.

FastMatch develops and operates trading platforms concentrating on both the
sell-side and buy-side market segments. FXCM is a passive minority owner of
FastMatch. FastMatch operates as a completely independent entity of FXCM with no
operational dependencies between two firms.

ABOUT FASTMATCH

FastMatch is a financial technology company focusing on foreign exchange
trading.  FastMatch develops and operates trading platforms concentrating on
both the sell-side and buy-side market segments.

FastMatch operates a highly successful sell-side Electronic Communication
Network that strives to offer its customers access to large pools of diversified
liquidity at unparalleled speed with complete transparency in the optimal
location.

The FastMatch ECN is based on the state-of-the-art technology that gives
FastMatch an incredible speed advantage and has the capability of handling
thousands of clients simultaneously. Clients include retail brokers,
institutions, banks, hedge funds, and proprietary trading firms.

AgencyFX is a buy-side focused product, providing a safe, reliable way to trade
with institutional and retail FX clients. The institutional and retail liquidity
is enhanced with algorithmic trading technology to minimize information leakage,
and lower execution costs. AgencyFX allows your desk to demonstrate to investors
that your execution is in line with industry best-practice.





Dmitri Galinov
CEO - FastMatch Inc.
180 Maiden Lane, 7th Floor
New York. NY 10038, USA
dmitri.galinov(at)fastmatchfx.com




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: FastMatch via GlobeNewswire






More information:
http://www.fastmatch.com/



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: hugin
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 02/07/2017 - 18:15
Language: English
News-ID 522559
Character count: 2607
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: FastMatch
Stadt: New York, NY


Number of hits: 73

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 57.090
Registriert Heute: 22
Registriert Gestern: 34
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 192
Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H


I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z