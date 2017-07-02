Adaptive Insights' Robert S. Hull Wins 2017 BIG Innovation Award

Founder and Chairman Receives the Only Individual Award in 2017; Lauded for His Pioneering Role in Cloud Planning

PALO ALTO, CA -- Adaptive Insights, the only pure-play cloud vendor to be named a leader in strategic corporate performance management, today announced its Founder and Chairman Robert S. Hull has been named a winner in the 2017 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group. The only individual recognized in the 2017 BIG Innovation awards, Hull was selected based on his innovative ideas to drive better business performance and pioneering role in cloud-based financial software.

A former CFO, Hull founded Adaptive Insights with a vision to provide modern management teams with an intuitive cloud-based solution to better manage their business performance by analyzing past activities and collaboratively planning optimal financial and operational outcomes. His primary goal was to enable customers to employ an process, creating a solution that was easy to use, highly efficient, and collaborative. Under Hull's guidance, Adaptive Insights has pioneered new product, business model, and go-to-market strategies that have revolutionized how businesses manage the financial planning and analysis (FP&A) function. Today, Adaptive Insights' solutions are in use by more than 3,300 customers in 85 countries across the globe.

"The sheer pace of innovation is accelerating in virtually every industry as new technology allows corporations and other organizations to rethink how they approach and solve real problems," said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to be honoring Rob Hull as he is leading by example and making real progress to improve the daily lives of so many finance professionals and business users across the world with Adaptive Insights' cloud-based solutions. His role as a pioneer in bringing corporate planning to the cloud is the reason he was selected as the only individual winner this year."

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the 2017 BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions and provide feedback.

"Rob's vision of innovation has been a driving force since the inception of Adaptive Insights," said Tom Bogan, CEO of Adaptive Insights. "His focus, passion, and commitment to enabling customers to leverage cloud-based technology has resulted in an entirely new category of software and thousands of companies employing an active planning approach to managing corporate performance. We congratulate Rob on this honor today and thank him for his continued commitment to our customers' business success."

Adaptive Insights is the recognized leader in cloud corporate performance management (CPM). The company's Adaptive Suite enables companies of all sizes to collaboratively plan and model, easily access real-time analytics, streamline complex reporting, and accelerate financial consolidation. With this best-practice , Adaptive Insights differentiates with easy, powerful, and fast software that empowers more than 3,300 customers globally to drive business success.

Adaptive Insights is a privately held company with headquarters in Palo Alto, CA and a presence in more than 85 countries. To learn more, visit .

The was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other , these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

