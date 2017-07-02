Demand For Pink Flamingo Float Continues To Increase As Warm Weather Approaches

After a goal-breaking first six months of sales, Teddy Shake announced today that the demand for their best-selling pink flamingo float continues to increase as the warm weather approaches.

(firmenpresse) - It has now been six months since Teddy Shake launched their [pink flamingo float](https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/dp/B01IG4QSKC) on Amazon.com. Since that time, this flamingo inflatable has become a best seller on Amazon.com, the exclusive selling partner for the flamingo float. It appears that this trend is continuing, as Teddy Shake announced today that sales for their pink flamingo float have continued to increase as warm weather approaches.



"It has been exciting to watch the sales and reception of this flamingo float," said Teddy Shake spokesperson Bailey Anderson. "First we saw a spike in sales for the holidays, but what we have found is this increase has continued. Some customers report loving our flamingo float because it is cheerful and reminds them of summer, so are using the float as decorations for summer themed parties in winter. Other customers are already planning travel to warm weather for spring, and have purchased our float to take on their trip. We are excited that the customer enthusiasm continues."



Teddy Shake's [inflatable flamingo float](https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/dp/B01IG4QSKC) is made of a bright, colorful pink vinyl that is durable and high quality. The float measures 80" and includes handles to assist with riders getting on and off the float. The float can be used for riding or lounging and is suitable for all ages.



Over 91 satisfied customers have left glowing reviews of the Teddy Shake flamingo float on Amazon.com, with the average review rating a 4.9 out of 5 stars. Erica wrote, "This pink flamingo float is so much fun! My kids absolutely love playing with this raft. It is huge, so it held four kids ranging in age from 2-6 on it comfortably. The kids love riding on it and jumping off of it. We are on one of the great lakes and we can easily anchor in the shallow water for the kids to play on and with. It will also hold two moderate sized adults. We also got another one of these, and a couple of the swan ones and the kids have a blast paddling them around and having all of the passing boaters honk at them. It's very sturdy and was easy to blow up and deflate for storage too.."





Sold exclusively at Amazon.com, the Teddy Shake flamingo float is currently priced at $34.99. Free two-day shipping is available to all Amazon Prime customers. Any order over $49 will also ship for free.



About Teddy Shake: "As relaxing as a Bahama breeze; Teddy Shake makes the world's most relaxing, fun, and quirky pool floats for you and your family. With constant R&D and innovative thinkers working to make the most incredibly pool floats and toys possible, we want nothing more than for you to have the time of your life."





