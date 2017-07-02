BlackBerry Introduces the Most Secure Cloud-Based Communications Platform for Developers

(firmenpresse) - WATERLOO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/07/17 -- BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ: BBRY)(TSX: BB) entered the Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) market today with the introduction of its BBM Enterprise SDK (software development kit) that will enable developers to integrate secure messaging, voice and video capabilities into applications and services. Available worldwide this month, the BBM Enterprise SDK allows BlackBerry to be competitive with other cloud communications platforms by presenting enterprises and developers APIs to enhance overall business processes.

"We are constantly innovating and looking for ways to leverage our legacy and expertise in secure mobility to solve real business problems," said Marty Beard, Chief Operating Officer, BlackBerry. "We are opening up a new revenue stream for the company with a fully cloud-based communication service that is designed to help developers, ISVs, and enterprises meet the most demanding security and compliance requirements."

High-quality Features with Security at the Core

As instant messaging becomes a primary means of communication in the enterprise, current market offerings do not provide the same level of security and encryption for which BlackBerry is known, putting businesses at risk. With more than 80 security certifications and approvals to date - more than any other mobile vendor - BBM Enterprise SDK leverages this expertise to provide the highest-level of security for messages, voice, and video for iOS and Android.

Examples of capabilities being provided to developers include:

Benefits of using BBM Enterprise SDK include:

Partner Pipeline for Success

BlackBerry's existing ecosystem of developers, which has created more than 4,000 third-party enterprise applications on the , can now easily integrate real-time communications. The company has a pipeline of partners ready to use the BBM Enterprise SDK when it becomes available. Below are quotes from a few of these partners, which support various industries such as healthcare, law enforcement, and financial services.

"Mobile Innovations is excited to leverage BBM Enterprise SDK. Our law enforcement customers have a strong need for highly secure and protected IM and multi-OS chat groups, as they come together to staff incidents, attend occurrences, and solve crimes."

- Gary Bauer, President, Mobile Innovations Corp

"Forrest Green will integrate the BBM Enterprise SDK for collaborating with indigenous communities and businesses to securely provide data and analytical solutions. We already leverage BBM Enterprise in a strategic alliance with Mohawk Internet Technologies, to provide data management solutions that are Canadian Federal Government Protected B and PHIPA certified. BBM Enterprise SDK ensures secure communications with federal and provincial health and social service providers to proactively help vulnerable persons. Sharing secure and timely data with Chiefs and Community Managers is critical to improving safety, lowering costs and demonstrating measurable outcomes."

- Murray Rowe Jr., President, Forrest Green Group of Companies

"By building powerful tools for communication and collaboration between physicians and specialists, we can tackle one of the biggest problems in healthcare and dramatically improve wait times to deliver quality care when it is most important to patients - in real-time! We proudly chose BBM Enterprise as our cross-platform backbone communication technology for security and reliability that is second to none."

- Charlie Farkas, Director, Engineering and Product Development, Oculys Health Informatics

"The biggest challenge to global communication, collaboration and trade is the language barrier. Our real-time translation tools combined with BlackBerry's secure communication platform will enable customers and partners on any device to conduct business globally with greater efficiency and productivity. We are thrilled to be leveraging the new BBM Enterprise SDK".

- Ed Karthaus, President & CEO of Yappn Corp

"We are excited to extend our long-standing relationship with BlackBerry. Combining the security and functionality of BBM Enterprise SDK into Tango Networks' Kinetic Communications Platform will allow us to deliver solutions that meet and exceed current and future compliance standards. In conjunction with the BBM Enterprise platform, we will be able to decrease the complexity, infrastructure, and cost for our enterprise customers while ensuring the strictest security requirements and protection."

- Derek Peper, Senior Vice President, Tango Networks

ISVs interested in learning more about BBM Enterprise SDK are encouraged to join our webinar on February 22 at 1 p.m. ET. For more information and to sign up, please visit: .

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry is a mobile-native security software and services company dedicated to securing people, devices, processes and systems for today's enterprise. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company was founded in 1984 and operates in North America, Europe, Asia, Middle East, Latin America and Africa. The Company trades under the ticker symbols "BB" on the Toronto Stock Exchange and "BBRY" on the NASDAQ. For more information, visit .

BlackBerry and related trademarks, names and logos are the property of BlackBerry Limited and are registered and/or used in the U.S. and countries around the world. All other marks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

