MEDIA ADVISORY: BMO Financial Group to Announce its First Quarter 2017 Results

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/07/17 -- BMO Financial Group will announce its first quarter 2017 financial results and hold its investor community conference call on Tuesday, February 28, 2017. Financial results will be issued in a news release at approximately 6:45 a.m. EST.

Investor Community Conference Call

Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available at .

Conference Call Rebroadcast

A rebroadcast of the investor community presentations will be available until midnight EDT, May 23, 2017, by calling 1 (800) 408-3053 or (905) 694-9451 and entering passcode 5740558#.

The webcast will be available at until Tuesday, May 23, 2017.

Contacts:
For News Media Enquiries:
Ralph Marranca, Toronto
(416) 867-3996


Frederic Tremblay, Montreal
(514) 877-1873


For Investor Relations Enquiries:
Jill Homenuk, Toronto
(416) 867-4770


Christine Viau, Toronto
(416) 867-6956


Internet:
Twitter: (at)BMOmedia



