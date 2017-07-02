/ Commercial & Investment Banking


Laurentian Bank Releases its Social Responsibility Report

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 02/07/17 -- Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX: LB) released its Social Responsibility Report for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2016. This report outlines our responsibilities towards our shareholders, investors, customers, employees as well as to the community. It also reflects our achievements arising from a balance between the interests of our stakeholders and the implementation of responsible and honest business practices.

About Laurentian Bank

Laurentian Bank of Canada is a financial institution whose activities extend across Canada. Founded in 1846, its mission is to help customers improve their financial health and is guided by values of proximity, simplicity and honesty.

The Bank serves one and a half million clients throughout the country and employs more than 3,600 individuals, which makes it a major player in numerous market segments. The Bank caters to the needs of retail clients via its branch network based in Quebec. The Bank also stands out for its know-how among small and medium-sized enterprises and real estate developers owing to its specialized teams across Canada. Its subsidiary B2B Bank is, for its part, one of the major Canadian leaders in providing banking products and services and investment accounts through independent advisors and brokers. Laurentian Bank Securities offers integrated brokerage services to a clientele of institutional and retail investors.

The Bank has more than $43 billion in balance sheet assets and more than $43 billion in assets under administration.

Contacts:
Helene Soulard
Assistant Vice President, Communications
Laurentian Bank
514 284-4500, extension 8232



More information:
http://www.laurentianbank.ca



