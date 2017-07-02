Fife SEO Small Business Internet Marketing Google Adwords Service Site Launched

A new digital marketing and SEO website has been launched by Local Internet Marketing Fife. This company provide specialist digital marketing services to local businesses to help them increase their online visibility and to increase profits.

Local Internet Marketing Fife aims to help small businesses in the Fife area of Scotland to use the power of the internet reach their target audiences, communicate with existing and potential customers and to increase profits.



The website explains that they have a proven track record of bringing new customers to their clients with the use of their successful internet marketing strategies and systems. They help businesses to grow by giving them greater visibility online to the thousands of potential customers out there.



One of the services they offer is setting up cost effective Google Adwords and other similar campaigns that reach the potential customer when they are searching online for products or services offered by the business. If a business's competitors are using Google Adwords and they are not, then they will lose sales. It is the same outcome if a business has a poorly structured advertising campaign, whereas a professionally managed one can pay for itself many times.



The company states that a business's website is the virtual doorway to what they offer and is the first introduction and basis for first impressions by customers. They continue by saying that it is vital that the website is professionally designed and optimized so it is easy to find online.



Local Internet Marketing Fife are website design professional and specialize in small business website design . After a series of meetings and discussions they help to clarify business goals and design a website tailored to their clients needs. These designed websites work 24/7 to bring in leads and converts them into paying customers.



Studies have shown that 96% of customers do not look beyond the first page of Google results and 82% of customers will carry out a Google search when looking for a local business. These figures means it is vital for businesses websites to be optimized to rank highly. Local Internet Marketing Fife can help to provide a properly formatted and optimized Google My Business page so customers can leave reviews.





