Notice of Grenville Strategic Royalty's Year End 2016 Financial Results Conference Call

Financial Results to Be Released After Markets on Monday, February 13, 2017

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/07/17 -- Grenville Strategic Royalty Corp. (TSX VENTURE: GRC) ("Grenville" or the "Company") today announced it will release its year end 2016 financial results after markets close on Monday, February 13, 2017. Mr. Steve Parry, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Donnacha Rahill, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET the next day, Tuesday, February 14, 2017, to review the results. A question and answer session will follow the corporate update.

About Grenville

Based in Toronto, Grenville is a publicly-traded royalty company that makes investments in established businesses with revenues of up to $50 million dollars. Grenville generates revenues from royalty payments and buyouts from contracts. The non-dilutive royalty financing structure offered by Grenville competes directly with traditional equity to meet the long-term financing needs of companies on more attractive commercial terms.

Contacts:
Grenville Strategic Royalty Corp.
Steve Parry
Chief Executive Officer
(416) 777-0383



Date: 02/07/2017 - 21:00
I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z