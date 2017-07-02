DryShips Inc. Reports Financial and Operating Results for the Fourth Quarter 2016

(firmenpresse) - ATHENS, GREECE -- (Marketwired) -- 02/07/17 -- DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ: DRYS), or DryShips or the Company, a diversified owner of ocean going cargo vessels, today announced its unaudited financial and operating results for the quarter ended December 31, 2016.

Updated Key Information as of February 7, 2017:

Cash and cash equivalents about $243.0 million, (or $6.70 per share)

Book value of Vessels, net about $95.3 million

3rd Party Loans about $16.5 million

Sifnos Loan Facility balance about $142.9 million

Sifnos Loan available liquidity about $57.1 million

Number of Shares Outstanding 36,253,866

George Economou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented:

"We are pleased to have put 2016 behind us. Having now restored our balance sheet and successfully raised over $300 million in new equity in the last 12 months, DryShips is in a unique position to opportunistically acquire vessels at prices close to historic lows."

The table below describes our fleet profile as of February 7, 2017:

(1) Expected to be delivered during June 2017.

(Dollars in thousands, except average daily results)

(1) Average number of vessels is the number of vessels that constituted our fleet for the relevant period, as measured by the sum of the number of days each vessel was a part of our fleet during the period divided by the number of calendar days in that period.

(2) Total voyage days for fleet are the total days the vessels were in our possession for the relevant period net of dry-docking and laid-up days.

(3) Calendar days are the total number of days the vessels were in our possession for the relevant period including dry-docking days and laid-up days.



(4) Fleet utilization is the percentage of time that our vessels were available for revenue generating voyage days, and is determined by dividing voyage days by fleet calendar days for the relevant period.

(5) Time charter equivalent, or TCE, is a measure of the average daily revenue performance of a vessel on a per voyage basis. Our method of calculating TCE is consistent with industry standards and is determined by dividing voyage revenues (net of voyage expenses) by voyage days for the relevant time period. Voyage expenses primarily consist of port, canal and fuel costs that are unique to a particular voyage and are paid by the charterer under a time charter contract, as well as commissions. TCE revenues, a non-U.S. GAAP measure, provides additional meaningful information in conjunction with revenues from our vessels, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure, because it assists our management in making decisions regarding the deployment and use of its vessels and in evaluating their financial performance. TCE is also a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare period-to-period changes in a shipping company's performance despite changes in the mix of charter types (i.e., spot charters, time charters and bareboat charters) under which the vessels may be employed between the periods. Please see below for a reconciliation of TCE rates to voyage revenues.

(6) Daily vessel operating expenses, which includes crew costs, provisions, deck and engine stores, lubricating oil, insurance, maintenance and repairs is calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses by fleet calendar days net of laid-up days for the relevant time period.

(7) Does not include accrual for the provision of the purchase options and write off in overdue receivables under certain time charter agreements.

(1) Shares and per share data for 2015 give effect to a cumulative 1-for-1,500 reverse stock split.

(2) Shares and per share data give effect to the 1-for-8 reverse stock split, approved on January 18, 2017, which became effective on January 23, 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, goodwill, vessel and investment impairments and certain other non-cash items as described below, dry-dockings, class survey costs and gains or losses on interest rate swaps. Adjusted EBITDA does not represent and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or cash flow from operations, as determined by United States generally accepted accounting principles, or U.S. GAAP, and our calculation of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to that reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is included herein because it is a basis upon which the Company measures its operations. Adjusted EBITDA is also used by our lenders as a measure of our compliance with certain covenants contained in our loan agreements and because the Company believes that it presents useful information to investors regarding a company's ability to service and/or incur indebtedness.

The following table reconciles net loss to Adjusted EBITDA:

DryShips Inc. is a diversified owner of ocean going cargo vessels that operate worldwide. The Company owns a fleet of 13 Panamax drybulk carriers with a combined deadweight tonnage of approximately 1.0 million tons, 1 Very Large Gas Carrier newbuilding and 6 offshore supply vessels, comprising 2 platform supply and 4 oil spill recovery vessels.

DryShips' common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market where it trades under the symbol "DRYS."

Visit the Company's website at

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with such safe harbor legislation.

Forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance and may include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company's records and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company's control, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

Important factors that, in the Company's view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the factors related to the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including changes in charter rates and vessel values, failure of a seller or shipyard to deliver one or more vessels, failure of a buyer to accept delivery of a vessel, our inability to procure acquisition financing, default by one or more charterers of our ships, changes in demand for drybulk or LPG commodities, changes in demand that may affect attitudes of time charterers, scheduled and unscheduled drydocking, changes in our voyage and operating expenses, including bunker prices, dry-docking and insurance costs, changes in governmental rules and regulations, changes in our relationships with the lenders under our debt agreements, potential liability from pending or future litigation, domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents, international hostilities and political events or acts by terrorists.

Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by DryShips Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 20-F.

