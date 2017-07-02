Coca-Cola FEMSA Fourth Quarter 2016 Conference Call

Invites you to participate in its conference call, including a question-and-answer session to discuss fourth quarter 2016 results.

The call will be held on:

It will be conducted by:

Mr. Hector Treviño, Chief Financial Officer and,

Mrs. Maria Dyla Castro, Head of Investor Relations.

Coca-Cola FEMSA's Fourth Quarter 2016 financial results will be released on Friday February 24, 2017, before the markets open.

To participate in the conference call please dial:

Alternatively, participants can log into for a live audio webcast of the conference call.

If you are unable to participate live, the conference call audio will be available at

Stock listing information: Mexican Stock Exchange, Ticker: KOFL | NYSE (ADR), Ticker: KOF | Ratio of KOF L to KOF = 10:1

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. produces and distributes Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Del Valle, and other trademark beverages of The Coca-Cola Company in Mexico (a substantial part of central Mexico, including Mexico City, as well as southeast and northeast Mexico), Guatemala (Guatemala City and surrounding areas), Nicaragua (nationwide), Costa Rica (nationwide), Panama (nationwide), Colombia (most of the country), Venezuela (nationwide), Brazil (greater São Paulo, the states of Mato Grosso do Sul, Paraná, and Santa Catarina, part of the states of Rio Grande do Sul, Goias, Rio de Janeiro and Minas Gerais), Argentina (federal capital of Buenos Aires and surrounding areas) and Philippines (nationwide), along with bottled water, juices, teas, isotonics, beer, and other beverages in some of these territories. The Company has 66 bottling facilities and serves more than 373 million consumers through 2,800,000 retailers with more than 100,000 employees worldwide.

Maria Dyla Castro





(5255) 1519-5186



Jorge Collazo



(5255) 1519-5218



Tania Ramírez



(5255) 1519-5013

Coca-Cola FEMSA

