/ Beverages


Coca-Cola FEMSA Fourth Quarter 2016 Conference Call

ID: 522578
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - MEXICO CITY, MEXICO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/07/17 -- (NYSE: KOF) (BMV: KOFL)

Invites you to participate in its conference call, including a question-and-answer session to discuss fourth quarter 2016 results.

The call will be held on:

It will be conducted by:

Mr. Hector Treviño, Chief Financial Officer and,
Mrs. Maria Dyla Castro, Head of Investor Relations.

Coca-Cola FEMSA's Fourth Quarter 2016 financial results will be released on Friday February 24, 2017, before the markets open.

To participate in the conference call please dial:

Alternatively, participants can log into for a live audio webcast of the conference call.

If you are unable to participate live, the conference call audio will be available at

Stock listing information: Mexican Stock Exchange, Ticker: KOFL | NYSE (ADR), Ticker: KOF | Ratio of KOF L to KOF = 10:1

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. produces and distributes Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Del Valle, and other trademark beverages of The Coca-Cola Company in Mexico (a substantial part of central Mexico, including Mexico City, as well as southeast and northeast Mexico), Guatemala (Guatemala City and surrounding areas), Nicaragua (nationwide), Costa Rica (nationwide), Panama (nationwide), Colombia (most of the country), Venezuela (nationwide), Brazil (greater São Paulo, the states of Mato Grosso do Sul, Paraná, and Santa Catarina, part of the states of Rio Grande do Sul, Goias, Rio de Janeiro and Minas Gerais), Argentina (federal capital of Buenos Aires and surrounding areas) and Philippines (nationwide), along with bottled water, juices, teas, isotonics, beer, and other beverages in some of these territories. The Company has 66 bottling facilities and serves more than 373 million consumers through 2,800,000 retailers with more than 100,000 employees worldwide.

Maria Dyla Castro



(5255) 1519-5186

Jorge Collazo

(5255) 1519-5218

Tania Ramírez

(5255) 1519-5013



Keywords (optional):

coca, cola-femsa,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 02/07/2017 - 21:20
Language: English
News-ID 522578
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Coca-Cola FEMSA
Stadt: MEXICO CITY, MEXICO


Number of hits: 43

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Beverages




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 57.090
Registriert Heute: 22
Registriert Gestern: 34
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 191
Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H


I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z