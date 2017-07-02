/ Commercial Real Estate


Highwoods Announces Availability of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Results

(firmenpresse) - RALEIGH, NC -- (Marketwired) -- 02/07/17 -- (NYSE: HIW) has released its fourth quarter and full year 2016 results. Please visit the investor relations section at to view the release, or click on the following link.

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE: HIW) real estate investment trust ("REIT") and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Kansas City, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa. For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at .



Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Highwoods Properties, Inc.
Stadt: RALEIGH, NC


