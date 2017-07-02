/ Commercial Real Estate


Highwoods Declares Quarterly Dividends

(firmenpresse) - RALEIGH, NC -- (Marketwired) -- 02/07/17 -- (NYSE: HIW) announces its Board of Directors today declared a cash dividend of $0.44 per share of common stock for the quarter ended December 31, 2016, which equates to an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and reflects a 3.5% increase over the prior quarter's dividend. This quarterly dividend is payable on March 7, 2017 to shareholders of record as of February 17, 2017.

The Board also declared a cash dividend of $21.5625 per share of the Company's 8 5/8% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on February 28, 2017, which is the next regularly scheduled dividend payment date, to shareholders of record as of February 15, 2017.

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE: HIW) real estate investment trust ("REIT") and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa. For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at .



