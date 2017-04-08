Find The Best Green Eco Friendly Carpet Cleaner In Boston At This New Dimension Upholstery Service Site

New Dimension Cleaning & Protection, a Foxborough, MA based cleaning company, is celebrating its 25th anniversary. It prides itself on its high quality service, and offers the best carpet and upholstery cleaning in the area.

(firmenpresse) - A Foxboro, MA based cleaning company is celebrating its 25th anniversary following years of high quality service for local customers. New Dimension Cleaning & Protection was started 25 years ago by Stanley and his son Anthony Mikalaszewski, and since then they have been operating in Massachusetts as a family owned business.



The site explains that New Dimension Cleaning & Protection prides itself on its high quality service, and ensures that customer experience is at the forefront of its business mission. It provides carpet cleaning, upholstery cleaning, drapery cleaning, fiber protection, area rugs cleaning, and tile and grout cleaning for local customers.



Customers around the Boston area have benefitted from the high quality cleaning services provided by New Dimension Cleaning & Upholstery since 1992. It is a small business that has retained its family feel, and strives to provide honest and professional carpet cleaning services.



The team at New Dimension is IICRC certified, and they use the latest cleaning technology to ensure that customers get the best finish no matter what service they require. This means that, whether they are in need of major or minor repairs on carpets and fine oriental rugs, it can be provided.



Areas available to be services include Weston, Wellesley, Sherborne, Dover, Westwood, Sharon, Chestnut Hill, Newton, Brookline, and numerous other locations throughout Boston, MA. The expert team has years of experience working with carpets, rugs, and furniture fabrics of all makes.



A full list of services is provided on the company website, with links to provide more information on each. These sections also include photos and videos so that interested parties can see the before and after shots to see how effective New Dimension Cleaning & Protection can be.



Today, the company still follows the original mission that underscored the business when it was founded. That is to offer the best green cleaning and protection service available on the market.





