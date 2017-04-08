MPLX LP announces retirement of Executive VP and General Counsel C. Corwin Bromley, appointment of Suzanne Gagle as VP and General Counsel

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
FINDLAY, Ohio, Aug. 4, 2017 - MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) today announced that C.
Corwin "Cory" Bromley, executive vice president and general counsel, has elected
to retire effective Jan. 1, 2018, after a 33-year legal career in the energy,
minerals and construction industries. Bromley joined MPLX in 2015, at the time
of its strategic combination with MarkWest Energy Partners, L.P. Bromley joined
MarkWest as general counsel in 2004.
Prior to his career with MarkWest, Bromley was assistant general counsel at
Foundation Coal Holdings Inc., general managing attorney and senior
environmental attorney at Cyprus Amax Minerals Company, and in private practice
with the law firm of Popham, Haik, Schnobrich & Kaufman. Prior to his legal
career, Bromley was a structural and design engineer with CB&I/the Chicago
Bridge & Iron Company.
"When we executed the strategic combination of MPLX and MarkWest, Cory's
leadership was instrumental in the successful merger of the two partnerships,"
said MPLX Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Gary R. Heminger. "Since that
time, Cory and his legal team have contributed significantly to the growth
objectives of the partnership. Cory's many years of experience in a wide variety
of industries have been a tremendous asset to MPLX, and we are grateful for his
service. On behalf of the board of directors and the executive leadership team,
we wish him all the best."
Suzanne Gagle, currently vice president and general counsel of Marathon
Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC), will be appointed vice president and general
counsel of MPLX effective Oct. 1, 2017. Gagle will report to MPLX President
Michael J. Hennigan. She will continue to serve in her role at MPC where she
reports to Heminger, who also is Chairman and CEO of MPC. Bromley will support
Gagle in her role at MPLX from Oct. 1 through his retirement date.
Gagle began her career with MPC in 1992 and has held several positions in its
Law organization, including senior group counsel for MPC Operations and
assistant general counsel with MPC's Law Litigation and Human Resources
organization. She assumed her current role with MPC in 2016.
"Sue brings a tremendous depth of experience to MPLX," said Hennigan. "She has a
proven ability to manage highly effective legal teams to accomplish business
objectives in our industry, and we look forward to benefiting from her knowledge
and insight."
About MPLX LP
MPLX is a diversified, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed in
2012 by Marathon Petroleum Corporation to own, operate, develop and acquire
midstream energy infrastructure assets. We are engaged in the gathering,
processing and transportation of natural gas; the gathering, transportation,
fractionation, storage and marketing of NGLs; and the transportation, storage
and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products. Headquartered in
Findlay, Ohio, MPLX's assets consist of a network of crude oil and products
pipeline assets located in the Midwest and Gulf Coast regions of the United
States; 62 light-product terminals with approximately 24 million barrels of
storage capacity; an inland marine business; storage caverns with approximately
2.8 million barrels of storage capacity; crude oil and product storage
facilities (tank farms) with approximately 5 million barrels of available
storage capacity; a barge dock facility with approximately 78,000 barrels per
day of crude oil and product throughput capacity; and gathering and processing
assets that include approximately 5.6 billion cubic feet per day of gathering
capacity, 7.8 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas processing capacity and
570,000 barrels per day of fractionation capacity.
