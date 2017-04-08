Victory Square CEO Shafin Diamond Tejani Named Person-of-the-Year by BC Tech Association

Company CEO honoured at annual gala for driving influence & leadership in thriving technology sector in British Columbia

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/04/17 -- Shafin Diamond Tejani, Chief Executive Officer of Victory Square Technologies Inc. ("Victory Square" or "the Company") (CSE: VST)(CSE: VST.CN)(CNSX: VST)(OTC PINK: VSQTF)(FRANKFURT: 6F6)(WKN: A2AKL8), has been honoured as Person-of-the-Year at the 2017 Technology Impact Awards ("TIA").

More than 1,200 of the brightest and up-and-coming technology entrepreneurs attended the TIA, designed to recognize the best leaders, companies and partners leading the British Columbia technology space.

The BC Tech Association gala saw Tejani awarded "Person-of-the-Year", a hallmark category that recognizes betterment of the industry through leadership, and philanthropic or enterprise skills and talents.

"I'm humbled even by the nomination, let alone the award itself," said Shafin Diamond Tejani, a long-time technology entrepreneur and advocate of the tech sector in Vancouver, British Columbia, and across Canada. "I'm honoured to have been named alongside outstanding nominees and grateful that I can share this award with my team at Victory Square. As many recognize, there can be no individual awards or successes in the technology space without the backing of a talented, committed and inspired team of colleagues, partners and supportive stakeholders, and that is certainly the case at Victory Square."

The Person-of-the-Year Award at the TIAs was sponsored by Korn Ferry, an executive search and recruiting firm. It allowed long-time Vancouver-based entertainment, film and gaming executive Howard Blank to accept the award on Mr. Tejani's behalf and announce another major milestone in the high-tech leader's tremendous track record of community investment. Mr. Blank announced Mr. Tejani had pledged to match up to $1,000,000 in donated funds to be shared by Variety British Columbia, Simon Fraser University Faculty of Applied Sciences Girls Tech Camp, KIDSAFE BC, and Room to Read International.

"Shafin's long-standing commitment to collaboration, team initiatives, acquisitions and, of course, philanthropic endeavours is truly spectacular and is one of the most significant intangible assets associated with the Company," said Howard Blank, a member of Victory Square's board of directors.

The 2017 TIA Person-of-the-Year designation is the latest in a series of community and technology industry awards earned by Mr. Tejani and the team at Victory Square. He has been previously honoured as Angel Investor of the Year in both British Columbia and Canada, as recipient of a Prime Minister's Award for Philanthropic Leadership in Technology and as Ernst & Young Tech Entrepreneur-of-the-Year.

The TIA recognize the best and brightest in the local tech community who continue to contribute to the development of British Columbia into a globally renowned technology hub. For their contributions to the tech community in British Columbia, Victory Square would like to congratulate all of this year's TIA winners and nominees, most notably:

Community investment, service and philanthropy is a core value at Victory Square, where all employees are encouraged to contribute time, skills and money to various community projects every year.

ABOUT THE TIAs AND THE BC TECH ASSOCIATION

Founded in 1994 by the BC Tech Association, the Technology Impact Awards (TIAs) celebrate the successes of the technology industry and the companies, people and innovation that continue to put British Columbia on the map. The TIAs are the longest-running and largest technology award program in British Columbia, presented in June in front of an audience of more than 1,000 technology leaders and industry supporters. Each year, applications are received from across the province from tech companies of all sizes and sectors. With 10 award categories, ranging from Most Promising Startup to Community Engagement, there is something for every company to apply for.

ABOUT VICTORY SQUARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Victory Square Technologies (VST) is a venture builder that creates, funds and empowers entrepreneurs predominantly focused on Blockchain Technology, Virtual Reality, Artificial Intelligence, Personalized Health, Gaming & Film. As a technology incubator, Victory Square invests in game-changing entrepreneurs who are provided access to VST education programs, global mentorship networks, distribution partners, creative workspaces, resources and other forms of operational support to help them scale internationally. For more information, please visit .

ABOUT THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (CSE)

The Canadian Securities Exchange, or CSE, is operated by CNSX Markets Inc. Recognized as a stock exchange in 2004, the CSE began operations in 2003 to provide a modern and efficient alternative for companies looking to access the Canadian public capital markets. The CSE has not reviewed, nor approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Comments on this PressRelease